Board of Aldermen President Sharon Davis said Friday she would like to see the city do a bit more than tell Bill Dydo “no.”
Dydo is the landlord who apparently instigated a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the March election over the tardiness of the city report and then tried to use it as leverage in his dispute with the city over more than $100,000 in delinquent taxes.
“This has nothing to do with the annual report,” Davis said. “I think in all my days on the Board of Aldermen, I think I can count on one hand and a few fingers the number of times the city report has come out on time. ... This is a game to Mr. Dydo and others.”
Davis echoed Alderman Scott Tommola in calling the lawsuit — which was thrown out of Rutland County civil court, appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court and is in the meantime keeping the city from accessing the bonds voters approved — extortion, but went one further and said it should be “looked at” in terms of criminal charges.
It was, according to Police Chief Brian Kilcullen, who said they found nothing criminal in Dydo’s texts to the mayor offering to make the lawsuit — to which he was not a party — go away in exchange for the city forgiving his tax bill.
Failing that, Davis said she would like to see the city seek attorney’s fees or some other sanction.
“I can only speak for myself,” she said. “I think that’s a discussion we’ll have. I have brought it up. The board has not had that discussion.”
But ...
Lost in all this has been the legitimate point that the charter does, in fact, say that the city report is due out on Nov. 15.
As Davis noted, it almost never does come out on time, and before this lawsuit, the only person I had ever observed to care was one of my editors. That one alderman who is always trying to score rhetorical points off the mayor — it changes from board to board and administration to administration, but there’s always one — never even seems to complain about it.
Davis repeated a point Allaire made when the lawsuit was first filed — the administration is busy preparing the budget during the time it would need to prepare the report if it was going to be out by mid-November.
But it is in the charter. Shouldn’t we care?
“The discussion among some of us is, we need to just change the charter and move the date,” Davis said.
Calendar
It would appear that KFC is looking to clean up more than just its kitchen after its run-in with the Vermont Department of Health earlier this week. The restaurant, which closed temporarily because of health code violations, is scheduled to go before the Architectural Review Committee at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at to continue discussions of a proposed assisted living facility on Exeter Road.
