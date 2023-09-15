It’s been a while since I had to write about a town-wide reappraisal, and the news that the state had ordered one in Rutland sent me to the archive.
I used the words “town-wide” because the last city-wide reappraisal was before I took over this beat, but very early in my career I wrote about them in Castleton and Fair Haven and Poultney. I think. It’s been a while.
In 2011, though, I talked with then-city assessor Barry Keefe about the most recent equalization study, and he said he expected the city would need to do a full reappraisal in the next two to three years.
Keefe’s recommendation at the time was to do the next reappraisal over a three-year period to get a clearer picture of the city’s housing inventory. The 2006 reappraisal, he said, was done too quickly and left the city with a higher coefficient of dispersion — the standard deviation from fair market value — than one would expect of a newly reappraised city.
Down in the park
There was much skepticism in my social circle this week about the new features in Depot Park.
Given our previous two mayors’ conclusions that we cannot have nice things in this location, I had hoped to press Mayor Michael Doenges about how committed he would be to keep the new chairs and “music garden feature” in place if people began misbehaving around them. He didn’t call back when I wrote about them earlier in the week, but I got a couple texts on the subject from him on Friday.
Doenges said he hoped people will “respect the installation and treat it with care.”
“If there are extensive repairs needed, for whatever reason, the need will have to be reviewed, as we currently do not have budget for more than basic cleanup and maintenance,” he wrote. “However, the installation was designed with heavy use in mind, and hopefully will last for some time under those conditions without the need for major repairs.”
Please behave yourselves, folks. It’d be nice to have an actual park downtown again.
Calendar
Monday the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda included the introduction of new Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Ed Bove, and the RFP for the city-wide reappraisal.
Tuesday, the Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the city’s arrangement with GovPilot.
Thursday, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets to hear the results of the CSJ housing study.
