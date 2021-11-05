The city has set out to draw its own redistricting lines.
For those who need a quick catch-up, the city lost enough population in the 2020 Census that the current legislative district boundaries cannot stand. The reapportionment committee up in Montpelier put together a map that has two city districts and two hybrid city-town districts with the remainder of the town attached to other municipalities.
Nobody I talked to the day this was released liked it.
The whole thing will eventually be decided in the State House, but local officials get to make their own recommendations first and the Board of Civil Authority met this week and decided to do just that. Mayor David Allaire said the board’s members were all in agreement that they want to maintain four single-member districts in the city.
“We believe that is what is best for the voters and the city,” Allaire said.
Allaire said the BCA — made up of a wide swath of elected officials including himself, the Board of Aldermen and the justices of the peace — created a subcommittee that will meet early next week and devise recommendations to bring back to the whole board.
“It looks like we’ll be able to move a few streets around from one ward to another,” he said. “We’re trying to keep it as low of an impact to what’s existing now.”
In the water
We may be about to have the fluoride debate again.
A petition drive put fluoridation on the town meeting ballot in 2016 and the city voted 2,817-1,813 to keep it. Since then, anti-fluoride activist Jack Crowther has shown up at budget meetings every year trying to get the Board of Aldermen to defund fluoridation, to no avail. Ending fluoridation also was a major part of Kathleen Krevetski’s mayoral campaign earlier this year, but the message won her few votes.
Crowther, Krevetski and several other opponents of putting fluoride in city water went before the Board of Aldermen Monday and convinced the board to give them a hearing in the Public Works Committee. Nobody on the board spoke against the referral, though, some asked to have the city attorney make clear what the board’s authority was and Alderwoman Sharon Davis said the committee needs to make sure “both sides” were heard at the meeting.
Calendar
The quarterly tax abatement meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday.
On Tuesday, the Recreation Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the recreation budget and the Halloween parade. Immediately after that, the recreation subcommittee of the Board of Civil Authority meets.
The full BCA holds its second meeting on reapportionment at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
City Hall is closed Thursday for Veterans Day.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
