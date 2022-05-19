Mayor David Allaire said Thursday that he had yet to actually decide whether he would appoint Robert Pearo to a vacant seat on the Rutland City School Board, but he was still “leaning” in that direction.
“I have gotten a lot of pushback,” he said. “It’s still feeling that way.”
School Commissioner Brittany Cavacas resigned last week. The charter calls on the mayor to appoint someone to fill the seat until the next local election, subject to a confirmation vote in which a supermajority of the School Board could overturn the nomination. Public objections to Pearo have centered on the fact that he ran unsuccessfully for School Board in March and that another unsuccessful candidate, Marisa Kiefaber, finished ahead of him.
Allaire said he liked Pearo because he had children in the school system, is a businessperson in the city and talked during the campaign about seeing a need for change in the schools, particularly for more accountability when students misbehave.
“I followed the campaign,” Allaire said. “I thought he was very articulate. ... I think he could be a good fit, considering the current members of the board. You need to have some balance, and I think if we had another person in there, it might not serve that balance.”
Allaire said he also had a particular concern about Kiefaber because her father was on the board. That would not be an unprecedented situation — Cavacas served alongside her father almost the entire time she was on the School Board. Allaire said he was also uncomfortable with having two members of the Board of Aldermen married or engaged to members of the School Board, and Kiefaber would have made a third.
“I don’t know if that’s the healthiest thing to have, but the voters decided on that, and I will defer to the voters,” he said.
Allaire said he has until Wednesday to make his final decision, and he was still considering other names. At the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, Alderman Matthew Whitcomb noted the overall inexperience of the School Board and wondered aloud whether it might be wise of Allaire to seek out a former member willing to return to the board.
“That has certainly crossed my mind,” Allaire said. “It is an inexperienced board there as it it an inexperienced board here. ... I’m thinking about what’s best. I want to give it enough time and make sure it is the right thing for the city.”
Family Ties
The question of whether those spousal connections are conflicts of interest loomed over the Board of Aldermen meeting, with Sharon Davis alluding to them during discussion of a potential charter review.
“Matt (Whitcomb) retorted with the legal definition of what we call a conflict,” Board President Michael Doenges said later in the week. “We are only bound when there’s financial gain.”
If the Board of Aldermen backed a charter change — which would then have to be approved by the voters, the Legislature and the governor — to let the School Board fill its own vacancies without input from the mayor for instance, it’s pretty hard to see a scenario where that puts money in the pockets of school commissioner’s spouses — at least a scenario that wouldn’t be illegal anyway.
But is there a potential for a particular relationship to create an influence contrary to the overall good of the voters? Are there more interests than financial ones? The Herald would never have me write a feature story on my daughter’s school play, even though neither of us would make a dime off it. Doenges says he sees the potential for those connections to raise questions, but says they could be unavoidable.
“The best I could say is, it’s a fuzzy line,” he said. “It happens to be, in a small community like this, we are related to people who give a crap, who care,” Doenges said. “There are people in this town who could have run for School Board who are not our spouses. They didn’t.”
Full Slate
Terry Williams is in fact making another run for Vermont Senate.
The Poultney Select Board member announced this week he will try again as a Republican, joining Rep. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, and Republican newcomer Dave Weeks, of Proctor. That means the GOP is now poised to field a full slate in the wide-open Senate race, in which two seats are being vacated. No word yet from the Democrats.
Calendar
As of this writing, there appears to be nothing on the City Hall calendar for next week. A couple things were referred out of Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, so maybe we’ll see something scheduled in the interim.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
