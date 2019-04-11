Yes, we’re still getting a Starbucks.
The plans for a Starbucks and a Five Guys were announced at the same time, but the burger chain has long since beaten the coffee chain to its grand opening. The Starbucks, which will go in a new development replacing the former Royal’s Hearthside building, was delayed when it switched developers some time after winning local permit approval.
Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said she had received building permit materials and understood that demolition of the historic building is expected to begin in the next month.
Root issue
In other news, Roots — the local restaurant based on the concept of being local — was in front of the Architectural Review Committee this week because of a plan to extend an awning into the former Center Street alley, which is now officially known as Center Street Marketplace Park.
Roots has relocated into the former Strand Theater building and Kelly said the awning — stretching 52 feet from the corner closest to Washington Street toward the main entrance and including clear plastic sides — would protect the outdoor seating on rainy days. Kelly said the committee recommended the Development Review Board approve the awning as long as Roots signs a memorandum of understanding with the city allowing for “periodic future review” of any access issues the awning might cause.
Happy trails?
Pine Hill Park has always been touted as an example of what volunteerism can accomplish, so it was a sad surprise late last week to hear Pine Hill Partnership Executive Director Bryan Sell saying that the park’s current growth rate won’t be sustainable with the current level of volunteerism. The hope is that word will get around and people in the city will step up as needed, but what if they don’t?
Traditionally, the city has left running the park to the partnership, a nonprofit organization that only recently got its first employee in the form of Sell, and that seems to have worked out for everyone. If that stops working out, the city could take it over. Alderman Thomas DePoy, chairman of the Recreation Committee, said he doesn’t think anybody wants that.
“I don’t see a need for it,” DePoy said. “It seems to be doing well. ... I don’t see why we should become more hands-on. Our resources are stretched pretty thin for recreation as it is.”
DePoy noted that city rec employees spend the summer maintaining the fields and the winter keeping the Giorgetti rink running.
“I would let the process play out at least in the short term,” Mayor David Allaire said. “My guess is a lot of people aren’t aware of what the situation is. We are pretty good at stepping up and volunteering just like that.”
However, Allaire said the park is too valuable a resource to let it fall into disrepair if the volunteer pool is sufficient to keep up with its growth.
“You go up on a Saturday or a Sunday afternoon, there are license plates from all over the country,” he said. “I would not want to see all the good work that’s been done there over the years slide back.”
Let’s wrap this section up with a friendly reminder that the first volunteer work day in the park is scheduled for April 27.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets Monday. I am once again writing before the agenda goes out.
The Public Safety Committee meets Thursday to discuss planned improvements at the fire department.
