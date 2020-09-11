The Board of Aldermen might not be quite ready to resume in-person meetings, but the Police Commission is.
The commission will hold its first in-person meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at 6 p.m. Monday at the Rutland Recreation Community Center — which, for those who don’t have their Cliff’s Notes handy, is the official name for the College of St. Joseph athletic center. The agenda includes catching up on ratifying meeting minutes since February and an executive session regarding the chief’s contract, which is up for renewal.
“The room is large enough that we can socially distance at what we think is (maximum) occupancy,” said Chairman Sean Sargent.
If there is a massive turnout, Sargent said they can relocate to the gym, but he said meetings typically draw “zero to two” members of the public.
“I’ve never attended a heavily attended police commission meeting,” Sargent said.
Name Games
A few friends have pointed out that the Las Vegas Raiders are represented by a pirate — and I subsequently embarrassed myself in the first of these discussions by saying it was a Viking — and Alderwoman Sharon Davis has pointed out that there are all sorts of raiders.
One reader emailed me suggesting a raider that would tie into Rutland’s history — the Marine Raiders led by Gen. Merritt Edson. Though he grew up in Chester, Edson was born in Rutland and the city named the River Street Bridge after him. The reader suggested replacing the arrowhead logo with the Edson’s Raiders insignia.
Edson’s Raiders wore a patch with a fairly scary-looking skull surrounded by some stars. As a proud Proctor Phantom, I’m bound to suggest that would be muscling in onto our imagery, but I suppose there are worse things.
Keeping the name and changing the concept has some precedent. University of Mississippi went looking for a new mascot after deciding to remain the “Rebels” but do away with the Confederate connotations. A movement to to adopt Admiral Ackbar — commander of the Rebel fleet in Star Wars — picked up a lot of momentum but failed to win over Lucasfilm Ltd., who would have had to give the school permission to use the intellectual property.
Ole Miss ultimately settled on a black bear. I’m not sure what’s so rebellious about that, but what I could find online linked the choice to President Theodore Roosevelt’s legendary refusal to shoot a bear cub in Mississippi — the origin of the term “Teddy Bear.”
Calendar
As noted above, the Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the CSJ gym. I’m watching for a couple outstanding committee meetings, but none appear on the schedule as of this writing.
