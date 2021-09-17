Mill River Union High School isn’t the only local institution missing a Black Lives Matter flag.
Members of Grace Congregational Church reached out to me this week to say the Black Lives Matter banner was stolen from the church lawn, and the church sent us a letter to the editor Friday pledging that the flag will fly again.
“Showing our care and concern for people of color was our choice and was done on our private property,” the congregation wrote. “It does not mean that we do not care for others. ... While saddened that the Black Lives Matter banner was stolen, we are forgiving people and we pray that as a community we work to accept, love and support one another.”
Factfinding
I thought I’d be catching some big news this week when the agenda for the Rutland Town Planning Commission included a “Potential new development at Thomas Dairy.”
It turned out there are no specific proposals yet. Crista Thomas told the board she was one of five family members who own the property, and she was there to learn more about land regulations.
“We’re in a liquidation phase,” she said. “I want to be able to contribute in an intelligent manner as we figure out what to do with our land.” Thompson was particularly interested in subdivisions, saying that there was a thought somebody might have an interest in buying some of the buildings to start a business but might not want all the land on the parcel, and when Act 250 would come into play.
“For whatever reason, everybody tells me to stay away from Act 250,” she said. “I don’t know enough about it to be scared of it.”
The members of the planning commission did not offer Thomas any horror stories, but tried to answer her questions about how the law related to subdivisions before agreeing her answers were better found from the district Act 250 office.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. I have not, as of Friday afternoon, seen an agenda.
Tuesday, the Vermont Agency of Transportation will hold a public information meeting on the update to the airport master plan at 7 p.m. in the Fox Room of Rutland Free Library.
The Committee of the Whole meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to review the city’s contract with the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
