Talks on how to spend the Rutland’s ARPA money could be going in an entirely new direction.
City officials said this week the latest guidelines on how municipalities can spend the federal COVID stimulus could allow the city to effectively recreate the Zamias fund, giving them wide latitude in project selection.
The rules, according to Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb, appear to let the city apply the funds to operations per payroll, effectively giving Rutland $4.4 million in unrestricted funds.
“It works because you can apply it retroactively,” Whitcomb said. “You could say we’re applying the $4.4 million to what our payroll was during COVID. Then we’d have that money. ... The only restriction would be what are we held to by charter.”
Great, but ...
More flexibility in how to spend the money might not be what the city needs.
For several week, the Finance Committee has been reviewing proposals for the funds that add up to more than $7 million. Nobody is proposing building any monorails, either — they range from replacing things such as the Main Street Park gazebo and fire department radio system, to overdue repairs and upgrades to the city’s IT systems.
Mayor David Allaire said he anticipates that requests would outstrip what the city was getting.
“It gave the department heads, and the community, a chance to voice the bigger needs,” Allaire said. “At least it’s on the radar screen, so the Board of Aldermen can keep all of it in mind.”
For as long as I’ve been on this beat, we’ve been talking about how the city needs more than it can afford.
I don’t get to write about pre-Civil War water mains anymore — they finally replaced the last of those a few years back — but Rutland still has plenty that date back more than a century. The city enthusiastically backed the $5 million paving bond, but the street behind my office still develops potholes that you could probably call trenches, and there still are a lot of sidewalks I’d hate to have to navigate in a wheelchair — or areas without sidewalks.
City Fire Chief William Lovett made a comment last week that deferred maintenance is such a long-established habit for the city’s government that “so many things crumbling around us, it becomes crisis management.”
Blood from stones
In response to Lovett’s comment, Alderwoman Sharon Davis mentioned how two aldermen developed a capital plan several years ago, but it was useless because it lacked a funding source. I asked the mayor this week: Couldn’t a capital improvement schedule be built into the budget? Shouldn’t it be?
“I think there was a reluctance over the last several years over how tight budgets were,” Allaire said. “It just didn’t seem fathomable for the property taxpayers. ... Tax rates are already high. I think people were looking at another alternative.”
Allaire said there are two alternatives that might soon come to the forefront of the discussion. One is a local option tax — the city already charges an added 1% on top of the state’s rooms meals and entertainment tax. The other is rolling back property tax exemptions for nonprofits.
“I think (former city assessor) Barry Keefe once told me it was 35(%) to 40% of the properties in the city that were off the tax rolls,” Allaire said.
A quick check with the city assessor’s office put it closer to 18% — still a sizable chunk.
Many of those nonprofits provide services to city residents that are funded in part by city taxpayers, raising the question of whether making them pay property taxes would just force them to increase their requests from city taxpayers.
“A lot of us have been reluctant to do that,” Allaire said. “A lot of those nonprofits serve the community in particular ways and in a positive way. If that were to be a discussion point — and that’s a big “if” — it would have to be done very thoughtfully, very incrementally, starting with some of the biggest players at the table.”
Calendar
Monday, the quarterly tax abatement hearing takes place at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Tuesday, the Finance Committee has yet another meeting on ARPA projects at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, the Parking Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss “all things parking.”
