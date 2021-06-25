A third way to redistrict the city is under discussion in Montpelier, and nobody at Rutland’s Board of Aldermen meeting was very keen on it.
All four wards have lost population, and two of them have lost enough that the city need to either merge districts or redraw district lines — at least, those were the two options Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, mentioned when we discussed it last week.
However, when he briefed the Board of Aldermen Monday, Notte noted the town’s population has grown while the city’s has shrunk, and that some of the powers that be in the Legislature have suggested part of the city could be grafted on to part of the town, creating three city districts, a town district and a city-town district.
Notte expressed no enthusiasm for that idea and Alderwoman Sharon Davis quipped that the newly reopened aldermanic chambers would not be big enough for all the people who would come in to complain.
“You’re going to have a representative that’ll be torn in half,” Aldermen Tom DePoy said of the idea of a joint district. “We get along with the town for the most part ... When it comes to taxation and when it comes to other things, there’s a lot of difference.”
In case anyone forgot it amidst everything else that was happening at the time, it was just last year that Aldermen Paul Clifford floated the notion of a city-town merger. The Aldermen voted to send it to the inter-municipal committee, but I don’t think that meeting ever happened because the town Select Board promptly and unanimously voted to tell the city not to even bother talking about it.
Better days
Monday’s meeting began with City Clerk Henry Heck welcoming everyone back into the aldermanic chambers and noting that his packet from the March 16, 2020, meeting — the last time the board met in person — was still sitting on the desk.
“I have to say, you are a good-looking group of people live,” Heck said.
The meeting ended, after a successful motion to adjourn, with applause.
Calendar
As of this writing, all I see on the City Hall calendar is a vicious dog hearing scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the police department.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
