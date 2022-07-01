The Rutland Herald’s former Wales Street offices look way better now than they ever did when we there.
The Housing Trust of Rutland County has moved into the building. They held a ribbon-cutting and open house Thursday, and Belden Co., who bought the building at the end of 2020, have done an incredible job transforming it.
The office space is bordered by now-exposed brick that I never knew was beneath the drab walls that surrounded me all those years. They combine with the now much higher black ceiling to give the space the feeling of a swanky brewpub in a repurposed factory. The giant windows in the front mean the building gets the kind of natural light I was never able to enjoy at work before we moved to Grove Street, and they are also likely to make the office a fantastic spot to watch the Halloween Parade.
Two nifty pieces of the building’s former life remain.
One is the “Rutland Herald” sign across the main entrance. Someone in the crowd quipped that it would always be the Rutland Herald building. We moved out and took up our current residence in 2017.
The other is one of our old newspaper boxes, which looks like it was given a fresh coat of paint before it was parked in the front of the office with a mock-up front page heralding the organization’s move.
We are a city that loves its past, and as someone who has spent most of his adult life working in that building, it felt good to see that little bit of history preserved.
Order of Magnitude
I apparently dropped a zero in a recent story on Pine Hill Park.
Shelley Lutz’s estimate of the park’s usage in the last year was between 55,000 and 60,000 visitors. That’s almost four times the population of the entire city passing through the park during the course of the year.
Calendar
City Hall will be closed Monday for Independence Day.
That means the Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda includes a summer programming update from the recreation department and authorization of a contract for the Main Street Park project.
The Board of Civil Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to take testimony on tax appeals.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to look at how the city’s noise ordinance might apply to excessively loud vehicle engines.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
