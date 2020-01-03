Welcome to 2020.
I arrived back from vacation Monday to find a Christmas card taped to my computer. Secret Santa had sent along a note saying he had completed his rounds as of Christmas eve.
“Handing someone an envelope with money that is less than life-changing is, admittedly, not epic in its nature,” he wrote. “But it feeds my soul, and I hope nourishes those of the recipients as well, even if in some infinitesimal way.”
Mr. Santa, if you’re reading, you’re feeding my soul with what you do, and I suspect the souls of a lot of other people who have never directly benefited from your clandestine generosity. So thank you.
Secret Santa also chose to use the note to name the three people he chose to send $100 to — Bridget Scott, Danny Warnecke and Marcia Weinreber.
“Ms. Scott, a business owner, exudes positivity about Rutland and compassion for others of which we could all emulate,” he wrote. “Mr. Warnecke appears to have devoted his existence to helping others with scarcer advantages. And Ms. Weinreber demonstrates a commitment to finding the best in others with challenges and helping them express the same.”
Happy holidays, Secret Santa. See you — well, I guess I won’t actually see you unless you get careless, but you know what I mean — next year.
On the Job
Guess what one of William Cohen’s first hearings as a Vermont Supreme Court justice will be?
Cohen, along with justices Eaton and Carroll, is on the three-judge panel reviewing the dismissal of the city report lawsuit. The hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5, which, depending on just how slowly the wheels of justice keep grinding, means we might not have a final decision on the attempt to invalidate the 2019 town meeting vote until after town meeting 2020.
City officials are discussing whether the 2020 ballot should include an item reaffirming the 2019 votes called into question by the lawsuit, which in theory could render the whole thing moot.
Calendar
As of this writing, the only item of note I have for next week is the Board of Aldermen meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes a proposed infrastructure ballot item and the annual approval of liquor licenses.
