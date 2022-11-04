Rutland may be getting its first Ukrainian refugees soon.
Rutland Welcomes organizer Carol Tashie delivered the news on Friday at a talk by two of the Syrian refugees resettled in Rutland in 2017. Tashie said Rutland remains a resettlement community after receiving the designation in 2016.
“The process is slow and depends on a lot of factors,” she said. “There’s a family from Ukraine that’s joining our community, hopefully, in a couple weeks, but that’s through a different process. That’s individual sponsorship.”
More than 7 million Ukrainians have been recorded as refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Homefront
There was another drug raid in the city this week, but I can’t tell you much about it.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said that, as of Friday afternoon, police were still interviewing suspects from the raid at 44 Cleveland Ave.
“The investigation is ongoing,” he said. “There is a possibility there will be three facing charges.”
Kilcullen said those charges would be in the local court, at least initially.
Until then
I wrote this week about the frustration local police and prosecutors are having seeing certain citizens get arrested again and again while free awaiting trial on previous charges. One potential solution to the issue that did not make it into the article was mentioned by Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan.
“Several years ago, the Windham County Sheriffs did a pilot project for pretrial electronic monitoring,” he said.
Sullivan said this would not be a cure-all, but was a potential first step toward effective pretrial supervision without imposing bail. He also said he would not, if given the opportunity, be looking to slap ankle bracelets on everyone charged with anything.
“That should be resolved for cases that are more serious or where there’s an accumulation of charges,” he said.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes downtown street maintenance; the potential acquisition of Piedmont Pond and its dam; an update on Justin Thomas Memorial Park; and the disposal of a firetruck.
The Parking Committee meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss options for new meter heads, rates, ticket costs and implementing a contract with Park Mobile.
