In the discussion this week of who should take responsibility for the Center Street pass-through, downtown business owner Andy Paluch suggested it might make sense for the state to buy that portion of the building and count it as part of the parking deck.
It made sense enough to Alderman Devon Neary, though some at the Parking Committee meeting where the subject was discussed Wednesday wondered if the state would be as responsive to the issues there as the city would like.
Either way, Alderwoman Sharon Davis said it seemed unfair that building owner Erica Balestra was stuck paying for damage to her property from people who only had access because the state created the passageway. Mayor David Allaire said that was subject to include in discussions as the city’s contract with the state to lease the garage comes up for renewal.
Allaire said one option — the city buying the parking deck — remains off the table.
“It’s been offered for a dollar, and I declined,” he said.
Popcorn Season
I was accosted last weekend by a woman who told me to use my “influence” with the powers that be to get a movie theater in Rutland. She did not approve of the prospect of having to drive to Middlebury, if not farther away, to see “Top Gun: Maverick.”
I don’t know how much influence I actually have, but I have certainly banged that drum in this space since learning our theater would not reopen, and I’ll bang it again.
Now that my daughter and I feel OK about going to movie theaters again, we’ve taken in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” at Middlebury’s Marquis Theater, which is likely to be our go-to for anything else we want to see in the theater this summer. That means the Mad Taco is going to get the lunch money that otherwise would have gone to Ramunto’s and the city is missing out on the resulting tax revenue.
I’ve heard at varying points that the city was working to play matchmaker with the owners of the plaza and companies that might take over the theater space, but Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said this week that he couldn’t tell me there were any imminent breakthroughs.
“I’m confident it will happen,” Duffy said. “It’s a matter of finding someone with the expertise to renovate a theater. I think the fact that “Maverick” made as much money as it did during its opening weekend (the $156 million domestic gross set a new record for Memorial Day weekend) will stimulate people’s interest.”
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. I have not, as of noon Friday, received an agenda.
The Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to hear a vicious dog complaint.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss “establishing a framework” for a cannabis control board.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.