Matthew Levandowski said Heritage Family Credit Union has not entered into an agreement to sell the former CSJ campus.
I find myself reporting this seeming bit of non-news due to apparent claims to the contrary circulating online.
A few weeks ago, Kathleen Krevetski sent us a commentary about her hope to convert the campus into an arts center. She circulated an outline of the proposal in October at the annual Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) meeting, proposing the city as the buyer. Nobody in city government bit. The commentary Krevetski sent us late last month said Heritage had agreed to sell the campus as part of her plan, and now she was looking to raise the $3.5 million she’d need to buy it. “Wow,” I thought, and immediately called Levandowski, Heritage’s CEO, figuring I’d just landed on my main story for the day — except Levandowski said there was no such agreement. He said he’d spoken to Krevetski on the phone and told her the asking price for the campus, but that was it.
“There’s nothing written, there’s nothing verbal,” he said. So I left it alone. Then I saw the slightly modified version of the commentary on another news website. This version said Heritage has “verbally agreed” to sell the campus. I emailed Levandowski again late last week just to make sure and he wrote back that “Nothing’s changed” and that he’d let me know if and when they entered an agreement with anyone on the campus.
I called Krevetski Friday but had not heard back from her by my deadline.
Calendar
City Hall is closed Monday for President’s Day, which means the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda includes confirmation of Brian Budrow’s nomination to the Rutland Redevelopment Authority Board, the shopping cart ordinance and Alderman Tom DePoy’s proposal to enshrine the high school mascot in the city charter as well as related questions regarding Robert’s Rules of Order. Wednesday, Rutland Young Professionals hosts an aldermanic candidate forum from 6 p.m. to 7:30. It will be accessible via Zoom and Facebook Live. Visit rutlandyoungprofessionals.org for more information.
The Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to continue wrestling with the proposed projects for the city’s ARPA money.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.