The Rutland High School mascot won't be on the ballot in March, but it will be on the Board of Aldermen agenda Monday.
A quick recap: Last year the School Board voted to retire the name "Rutland Raiders" in response to complaints that it's racist — the name used the be "Red Raiders" before the "Red" part was abandoned for the same reason, but an arrowhead logo continues to tie the name to Indigenous Americans, who are not generally keen of their identities being used this way by sports teams. This led to a fierce backlash and a slate of people were elected to the School Board with the express purpose of changing it back.
For some reason, this took them almost an entire year. In the meantime, Alderman Tom DePoy decided the city charter should be changed making the RHS nickname "Raiders" until the end of time. This proposal was sent to committee ... and stayed there. Last month, the people who wanted it to stay "Raiders" finally got their act together and changed it back. DePoy, however, argued that the next School Board could still change it back unless they changed the charter.
This is where I feel obligated to point out that just over a year ago, aldermen found out a charter provision used to discipline a city police commander had been declared unconstitutional by a federal judge, but the board has not seen fit to do anything about that.
Anyway, at the January Board of Aldermen meeting, DePoy had the issue pulled out of committee for discussion that night, and the board then voted against discussing it that night. It's a tiny bit more complicated than that, but you get the gist. At the end of that meeting, there remained questions about whether the issue would go on the agenda of the next regular meeting.
The answer, according to an email from Board President Matt Whitcomb, is yes it would. Whitcomb's email gets deeper into procedural minutia than anyone should have to tolerate. Luckily for you, dear reader, I get paid to sift through these things so you don't have to.
So we're not quite done with this issue yet but, depending on what the board does Monday, we could be soon. For now.
Calendar
As we just discussed, the Board of Aldermen meets Monday and the agenda has a whole lot of items that have nothing to do with what we call our sports teams. The board will vote on confirming former state senator Peg Flory's nomination to the Police Commission, hear an update on the Velomont Trail and look at the sale of city-owned properties.
Tuesday, the Public Works Committee continues discussions of the five-year stormwater plan.
