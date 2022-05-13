It took me all week, but I finally found somebody running for one of Rutland County's open Senate seats.
Dave Weeks, whose announcement said he recently moved from Wallingford to Proctor, is seeking to claim one of the seats being vacated by Democrat Cheryl Hooker and Republican Josh Terenzini, according to an email we were forwarded Friday by Rutland County GOP Chairwoman Terry Burke.
I had reached out to Burke earlier, hoping to both get an idea for what the field would look like but also to talk about Rutland County's political role in Vermont — a look at our delegation has me wondering whether we are now the state's biggest Republican stronghold — but all I got out of her prior to Friday was an email stating "there are two candidates plus the incumbent (that being Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County) who have indicated a desire to run."
Weeks is the one name that's finally been named. The announcement describes him as "a political moderate and fiscal conservative" who values consensus, small government and minimal taxation. It also lists a 31-year military career and an academic course including "PhD studies in national security."
Meanwhile, the Democrats are looking not just for candidates, but a new county chairperson. The position is vacant and Vice Chairwoman Anna Tadio said Democrats are "actively looking" to fill it as they vet potential Senate candidates — none of whom she could name yet.
"People have not committed," she said. "They are deciding whether to run."
I tried unsuccessfully to reach two people who seemed like logical candidates. Republican Terry Williams, of Poultney, and Democrat Greg Cox, of Rutland, both of who came reasonably close to winning seats in 2020. Neither responded to inquiries this week.
It was a second attempt for both of them. Williams was edged out in the 2018 primary by Ed Larson — it was so close it went to a recount. Williams didn't come quite as close to outpacing Hooker in 2020 — she claimed the seat by roughly a 1,300-vote margin — but the race was still too close to call when the Herald put that election's edition to bed. It was a strong showing against an incumbent with significant name recognition.
Name recognition also is something I would expect Cox, a founder of the Vermont Farmers Food Center, has been building. His 10,261 votes meant a fourth-place finish in 2020, but he would seemingly have a chance to build on that in this year's comparatively more open race.
Petitions to run for Vermont Senate as a major-party candidate are due May 26. Parties still have ways to put names on the ballot if none come forward by then.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes the special event permit for the whoopie pie festival and executive sessions on pending litigation and two pending labor relations agreements.
The Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday to look at plans to convert a two-family dwelling into an office on Engram Avenue, subdivide a lot on Forest Street and build a bridge linking the two halves of the Creek Path.
