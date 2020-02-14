Writing about the late Dale Robb this week, I was reminded of a thought that I didn’t manage to get into last week’s column.
That Friday, I covered the news conference put on by U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan regarding the most recent batch of drug arrests. I have been at several such briefings through the years, with a prosecutor or police chief flanked by numerous law enforcement talking about all the drugs they had seized.
It occurred to me that I have never once been to a news conference where the head of, say, Turning Point, stood flanked by various public health officials and talked about how many people had managed to get off drugs and stay off drugs that year.
To be fair, Nolan spoke a lot about treatment, encouraging people to seek it and repeating the mantra that we cannot “arrest our way out” of the drug problem. Law enforcement, at least locally, seems genuinely serious about treatment and prevention being co-equal parts of the anti-drug effort.
But it’s hard to look at how much more attention gets paid to drug sweeps and not question whether we’re acting as if they are co-equal. Robb was one of the key figures in the local recovery community, but I didn’t speak with him remotely as often through the years as I have people like Nolan.
So I put the question to you good folks: What more about the other aspects of the anti-drug struggle should we write about and how? I can’t make any guarantees, but I’d like to hear your ideas.
Buyer beware
In writing about the anti-scalping bill Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland, has introduced on behalf of the Paramount Theatre, I learned that the attorney general’s office had received several complaints about people who thought they were buying from a local theater’s website but were in fact paying a heavy markup to a ticket-reselling website.
What I could not find out by press time was whether the AG’s office was able to help any of those people.
According to documents I was sent Friday, apparently not. All three complaints generated responses from the sellers saying that they had sufficient disclaimers that the buyers should have known they were not buying from the theater. Records did not indicate that anybody got a refund or that the complaints were pursued further.
In brief
City officials are warning drivers to be ready to stop more often at rail crossings. Problems elsewhere on the line have led to Vermont Rail Systems rerouting traffic through Rutland, and motorists are advised to be ready for longer-than-normal waits.
Starbucks held a job fair in Rutland this week, eyeing an opening in late March. Chipotle is also advertising for employees at its impending location — same building as Starbucks on North Main Street where Royal’s Hearthside used to be — but no word on a date certain for opening.
Calendar
City Hall is closed Monday for Presidents Day.
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Items on the agenda include the downtown transportation fund and contracts for sewer work.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the PEG-TV aldermanic forum is scheduled to broadcast live.
