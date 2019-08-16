More than once, I have questioned the way the Board of Aldermen makes use of executive sessions, so it’s only fair that I point out when they do something that impresses me.
The city is not alone in employing a certain vagueness about why they go into executive sessions that I’m not sure really serve the public interest. Saying you are meeting in secret about “legal matters” leaves out information that the average voter might find useful about how their city is run. It’s one thing for the board not to want me to quote the city attorney saying something like “I don’t like our odds in this lawsuit, but I think I can bluff them into accepting a settlement for a few grand,” but wouldn’t a spirit of openness involve the board owning up to what legal matters they are discussing?
Well, in the minutes for last week’s meeting — which I missed because I was on vacation — they did just that. The header for each executive session mentioned the lawsuits being discussed by name. I like that, and if you believe in open government, so should you.
Settling Up
In those minutes, I noted that the case that set off my most recent grumbling about transparency — Adam Cijka’s small claims lawsuit — was settled.
Cijka, who is serving four to 14 years at Southern State Correctional Facility for felony forgery convictions, claimed that when he was pulled over in a rental car that had been reported stolen in 2016, city police seized several items of personal property that he never got back. These included 60 packs of cigarettes, a word processor, a pair of hair clippers, an iPod Touch and $330 in cash.
The lawsuit asked for $2,090. The board authorized City Attorney Matt Bloomer to settle the case for $750.
The Right Move
A recent report from the Lake Champlain Committee, titled “Lessons from the Floods,” pointed to the city’s response to Tropical Storm Irene for a lesson on how to be thorough in the aftermath of an emergency.
As you might recall, the 2011 flood knocked out the intake in Mendon, cutting off the city’s water supply, and the back-up system in East Creek didn’t bring in enough water to stop the reservoir from depleting. This triggered a lot of emergency work in Mendon Brook.
“The work that occurred on Mendon Brook in the immediate aftermath of Irene was clearly necessary, but it also created problems,” the report read. “The brook lost access to floodplains between it and East Creek, making future flooding potentially more dangerous. The channelization of the stream increased its velocity and transport capability. Excess sediment settled out in the Glen Dam impoundment.”
If that sounds like criticism, it isn’t. The report recognized that the city had to get the water flowing again, and also recognized that once the emergency was over, the city fixed the potential problems posed by its emergency measures rather than just leaving them in place.
“By necessity, work done under emergency conditions prioritizes speed over perfection,” the report read. “Mistakes will be made. ... Rutland and CVPS/GMP went back and mitigated their mistakes. Their follow-up efforts deserve the same degree of commendation that the initial emergency work received.”
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes Tony Romeo’s apparent return to the police commission, the proposal to trade Engine 2 for a smaller, better-configured firetruck and a request to hold a 5k race in the Northeast neighborhood.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.