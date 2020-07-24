Mayor David Allaire reportedly came out of surgery late Thursday.
Acting Mayor Matthew Whitcomb said he understands the surgery was a success, and that Allaire is expected to spend a couple of days at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center before he comes home.
Allaire was diagnosed earlier this year with esophageal cancer, and has said the surgery is expected to leave him cancer-free. He said he is expecting to need at least three weeks recovering and plans to return to City Hall in mid-August. Until then, the charter designates Whitcomb, as president of the Board of Aldermen,to serve as the city’s chief executive.
Get well soon, Mr. Mayor.
Masked Man
When I talked to Whitcomb Thursday about how his first day as acting mayor was going, he said one thing that might require his attention above and beyond the mundane paperwork was a mask mandate from the state.
Sure enough, that happened Friday. Whitcomb said at the committee meeting earlier this week during which the aldermen discussed — and effectively decided against — a mask mandate in the city that he would like to see helping provide masks somehow.
“That’s something from the beginning I’ve hoped we’d look into and be involved with regardless,” he said.
Whitcomb said he would need more time to digest Gov. Phil Scott’s orders before forming a better idea of the city’s role, but he still likes the idea of contributing to the availability of masks.
“It’s something I’d like to start looking into immediately,” he said. “I suspect when the full board meets in August, one of the first things will be pulling money from somewhere. I’m not sure of the funding source yet.”
Taxing numbers
Discussing the Board of Aldermen’s almost voting not to set an education tax rate, Deputy Tax Commissioner Joseph Farnham questioned the basis of the city’s complaint.
“It’s not very high,” he said. “It’s below the state average. I know — it’s still high because all tax rates are high right now.”
He was half right. According to materials Farnham provided, the average homestead rate is estimated at $1.542 per $100 of assessed property value, which is higher than the city’s $1.515. The city’s nonresidential rate, however, is $1.698, which is higher than the estimated statewide average of $1.628.
But that doesn’t tell the whole story, either. Rutlanders feeling it a pinch aren’t imagining it because while both rates are above the state average, the city saw a greater increase than the state average. The average homestead rate went up 3.2 cents and the average nonresidential rate went up 3.4 cents. In Rutland, the homestead rate went up 5.7 cents and the nonresidential rate went up 9.45 cents.
On the Ball
You may remember, from earlier in the week, my account of Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg complaining about how the state is making the city re-check the area around the Spruce Street garage for contamination leftover from then the fuel tanks were removed in the early 1990s.
Somehow, Wennberg said, neither the city nor the state has the final report closing out the site. Wennberg laid responsibility for this at the state’s feet, saying they “dropped the ball” by not following up earlier.
Of course, I called the state to get their side, but didn’t hear back until the story had run. Project Manager Rob Farley called me late Thursday and said the project was likely given a low priority and backburnered by his predecessors, but that it doesn’t matter who dropped the ball in the early ’90s.
“The city’s responsible to get the work done regardless,” he said. “Whoever ignored it — they ignored it, we ignored it — it still sits there as a site that has contamination of unknown quantity and location.”
Calendar
The Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for an update on the water-meter changeover.
According to the robo-call I just got as I was filing this column, Wednesday is the deadline for Rutland Middle School parents to decide whether to send their kids to school in-person for the first quarter or have them attend the “online academy” being established. Once we’ve decided, apparently we don’t get to change our minds until the second quarter, which begins in October.
