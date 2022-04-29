The city brought in LAZ Parking to run the deck in part because of the perception the deck was unsafe.
Even before they took over, LAZ representative John Santaniello said he thinks that perception was "overblown."
"The first day, I was waiting for the sun to go down to see what happened," he said, concluding that despite the city's reputation, it was a quiet evening.
Fears regarding the deck popped up repeatedly recently in the discussion of the planned Center Street redesign. One online commenter, engaging the usual anti-Rutland rhetoric, asked why he would want to come downtown, park in the deck and get mugged.
Has anybody ever been mugged in the deck?
"I don't think so," Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said when I asked him this week. "I spoke with Nate (Thibodeau, the department's crime data analyst). I spoke with our detective, too. Nobody can recall anything."
Neither can I. I know certain people are deeply invested in pretending Rutland is Detroit or Newark, but in 20 years the only two muggings I can think of were such oddities that they were front-page news. It's worth mentioning, again, that this is a community where a shooting in which nobody gets hit can dominate the news cycle for a week.
It's also worth mentioning again that in all the years I parked downtown, much of that time my car was in the deck and the only time anyone stole anything out of it, it was in the pit.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The fairly lengthy agenda includes selling an unmarked police car that was apparently in a crash, an update on the Center Street redesign study, an amendment to Fire Chief William Lovett's contract, a note from the city treasurer about plow trucks and a Rotary-organized coin drop for Ukraine relief.
The Information Technology Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss "IT-related issues." This had originally been scheduled as a virtual meeting at 8:30 a.m. April 25, but was canceled because the warning failed to include information on how members of the public could participate. It is now warned as a normal committee meeting in the City Hall committee room.
The Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday to look at applications to build a garage addition on Moon Brook Drive, to convert a single-family home on Parkers Run into a massage and aromatherapy clinic, to convert a single-family dwelling into a three-family dwelling on Dorr Drive and convert a multi-unit dwelling into a shelter on Grove Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.