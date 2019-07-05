Airbnb announced this week it had reached an agreement to pay Rutland’s 1% rooms, meals and entertainment tax.
Loyal Rutland Herald readers knew this already because we reported on aldermen reaching the agreement back in May. Nobody yet has any figures or projections on how much the city will get, but Airbnb sent along a few interesting statistics.
According to the company, Rutland was the most popular Airbnb destination in all Vermont during the 2018-19 ski season. The city had 1,000 listings — which is way more than I ever found looking at the website — which took in 48,300 guests during the past year.
In the pipe
We never seem to talk about the pipes anymore.
Paving has been what we mean when we talk about infrastructure lately, but for a while not long ago, the focus was on the city’s water pipes, at least some of which dated back to before the Civil War. Those have been replaced, but there are still pipes out there more than 100 years old. It occurred to me when thinking about Mayor David Allaire’s intention to float a bond issue to repave more city roads, digging up the roads would likely be the time to replace some more pipes.
Is that likely to figure into the planning?
“Obviously, we can’t ask the local voters for all the money we want to fix everything at once,” Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said.
Wennberg said the city had put several million dollars into the water system in recent years, but won’t do more significant water projects in the immediate future because of a quirk in the grant-funding process.
Wennberg said the city has traditionally managed to do well in getting grants because Rutland’s economic situation qualified it as a “distressed community.” He said that changed during the city’s most recent grant application, when state officials told him that the fact that a previous bond would expire in a few years meant the city could fund the project without raising rates.
But the city doesn’t lower water rates when bonds expire. Under a policy enacted under then-mayor Christopher Louras, the city maintains water rates at the same level when a bond gets paid off, and applies the difference in revenue to pipe replacement. This is written policy and continued under Allaire, Wennberg said, but the state told him it cannot assume the city would follow the policy.
So, Wennberg said, he’s not attempting any major water projects until the bond expires.
“We turned all our focus to wastewater,” he said. “We’re getting massive subsidies because their formula works different. ... In the meantime, the mayor’s trying to deal with crumbling roads.”
Wennberg said he envisioned using the city’s budgeted resources — which will soon include a bump from the expiring water bond — when a road project lines up with a water main that desperately needs to be replaced.
“We’re not going to be able to do major projects, but we’ll be able to do minor projects,” he said.
Share the road
I was driving up Woodstock Avenue in the right lane. In front of me was a bicyclist who was traveling at a reasonable speed for a dude on a bicycle but a good chunk slower than I felt I should be able to go. When there was finally an opening, I got into the left lane, only to hit the brakes almost immediately as the line of cars I was in was brought to a halt by somebody trying to turn left.
None of this would have happened, I reflected, under the rejected “road diet” of 2014. The city briefly experimented with an alternate lane configuration in which the four traffic lanes were replaced with two traffic lanes, two bicycle lanes and a center turning lane. It was popular with cycling advocates and unpopular with a vocal group of Woodstock Avenue business owners. The city ultimately abandoned the experiment and went back to the four-lane configuration.
Of course, I thought to myself, how often am I going to be trying to get by a cyclist just as some guy in a car ahead of me makes a left? Then I remembered that I have written several stories since 2014 about the growth of cycling and its role in he city’s economic development plans.
Wennberg cast the deciding vote on the board of highway commissioners to end the road diet. I asked him whether we are likely to start seeing more tourists bicycling up Woodstock Avenue toward Killington in the summer, might it make sense to revisit the road diet?
“He should have been on the sidewalk, but that’s neither here nor there,” Wennberg said.
Wennberg said that because paving seams are placed where lane markers will be in order to save on wear and tear, any reconsideration of how many lanes are on Woodstock Avenue won’t come until the state resurfaces the road, which won’t happen for another eight to 10 years. North Main Street is coming up much sooner, and Wennberg said he thought bike lanes would make more sense there due to several factors, including traffic patterns and width of the road.
I’m sure I’ll sit through several public meetings on that when the time comes.
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday.
The Pension Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the actuary report and the pension ordinance.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
