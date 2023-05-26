If Alderwoman Cheryl Hooker wants to be mayor, she’ll have to wait a bit.
Last week, we noted how the board unanimously voted to appoint Hooker as acting mayor for a brief stretch of time when Mayor Michael Doenges and Board President Michael Talbott — who would normally step into the role in Doenges’ absence — would be out of town at the same time.
However, Doenges broke the news to Hooker during this week’s Community and Economic Development Committee meeting that he changed his plans and wasn’t going away after all.
“Sorry Cheryl,” he told Hooker, who seemed more relieved than disappointed.
In an update regarding the hotel program posted to the city website this week, Mayor Doenges noted that “Rutland city is the largest Agency of Human Services district in the state of Vermont with 479 households currently enrolled in the program.”
How is it we have more people enrolled down here than in Chittenden County?
Doenges said that when the hotel program was launched early in the pandemic, it wasn’t a question of where the people who needed housing were, but rather one of where the businesses were willing to house them.
“The state — they didn’t talk to local governments,” Doenges said. “They didn’t call up the towns. They called hotel owners. ... The hotel owners said ‘yes.’ They became where people were sent.”
With the program ending, Doenges said the city intends to pressure hotel owners to return to the hospitality businesses.
Calendar
City Hall is closed Monday for Memorial Day. The service in West Street Cemetery is listed as running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the folks at the VFW tell me it should be more like 11 a.m. to noon.
That, as of this writing, is the only item on the calendar next week.
