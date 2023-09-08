The city moved to fill one vacancy on the planning commission this week while creating two more.
Mayor Michael Doenges nominated Jake Pluta on Monday to fill an empty seat on the body. Following standard practice, the Board of Aldermen tabled the nomination until its next regular meeting.
At the same time, the board voted unanimously to approve Doenges’ proposal to expand the size of the planning commission from five members to seven. Doenges said this week he has candidates in mind for the two new seats, but had yet to speak to them directly, so wasn’t ready to name names.
Pluta is the former owner of Café Terra and more recently has worked in real estate on the mountain. He has also served on the boards of the Housing Trust of Rutland County and the Rutland Young Professionals.
Take a walk
The City Planning Commission has been busy for some time grinding away at the zoning rewrite. This week, they started putting in some physical work as well.
Wednesday was the first in a series of walking tours the commission is conducting in different parts of the city. Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste said the public is invited to join the commission and the consultants working with them on the rewrite as they look directly at the effects of the regulations they are rewriting — or the lack of those regulations.
“We’re going to various places in the city to look at the development patterns over the century,” Strniste said. “It’s a chance to witness firsthand what a 20-foot setback looks like compared to a 10-foot setback.”
It also lets them see what happens without regulation, he said, by looking at neighborhoods developed prior to zoning.
Strniste acknowledged that such a look is the sort of step usually taken earlier in the rewrite process. He said they started talking to the consultants in 2019 and then plans were disrupted by the pandemic.
“We’re getting closer to the end but it’s still an appropriate time for public feedback,” he said. “Should the public disagree, that is a chance for the Planning Commission to go back and amend what they’re doing.”
The next tour starts at 6 p.m. Monday at Northeast Primary School and looks at the Northeast Neighborhood. Tuesday’s tour of the Southeast Neighborhood starts from the high school’s Allen Street Campus at 6 p.m.
Two walks are scheduled for Sept. 16. A “Central Walk” — which includes Chestnut Avenue, Williams Street, Lincoln Avenue, Roberts Avenue and Church Street — starts from Rutland Intermediate School at 10 a.m. while the tour of the Northwest Neighborhood starts at the Giorgetti Complex at 1 p.m.
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday with its standard agenda.
The Public Safety Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss camping on public property, panhandling and reconstituting the Board of Health.
In addition to all the walking they’re doing next week, the Planning Commission’s regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. No agenda has been posted as of midday Friday.