The city moved to fill one vacancy on the planning commission this week while creating two more.

Mayor Michael Doenges nominated Jake Pluta on Monday to fill an empty seat on the body. Following standard practice, the Board of Aldermen tabled the nomination until its next regular meeting.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

