We’re getting a brewfest again.
The news that the Downtown Rutland Partnership is working on the event for next June was the biggest reveal of the DRP’s annual meeting Thursday. At least it was for me. The announcement of the purchase of a new sidewalk sweeper was the one that got all the applause.
DRP Executive Director Tiffany Saltis also said the streetscape position was being increased from 10 hours a week to 25 and that they were looking to hire someone for that as well as a full-time employee to support business development and manage events. Less detail was available on the brewfest plans — it sounded like they were still taking shape.
Fresh air
One bit of business that wasn’t on the agenda came up when Kiana McLure, who works at Same Sun of Vermont, asked if anything was to be done about all the smoking on Merchants Row.
McLure described herself as a “chronic pedestrian,” walking everywhere she goes, and said her walks get decidedly unpleasant when she has to pass through the clouds of cigarette smoke she always seems to encounter on a particular stretch of that street.
“I almost feel it’s just a little unwelcoming for others in the community,” she said. “You don’t find it on Center Street. You don’t find it on West Street. You find it on Merchants Row. ... I’m not sure if a smoke-free street is even a possibility. Maybe a smoke-free zone near that intersection.”
Saltis told McLure she understood her dislike for the situation, but that control of public sidewalks in that fashion was a “difficult” proposition for the partnership.
It merits pointing out that in 2016, the Board of Aldermen (though a largely different board than the one now serving) would not get behind a smoking ban on the sidewalk outside the hospital — particularly the part the cancer center looks out on. I was going to conclude this paragraph by suggesting McClure not hold her breath, but it dawned on me she’s probably going to have to keep holding her breath — at least on Merchants Row.
There are bans on smoking in city parks but from what I’ve seen while in them, enforcement has not been especially rigorous. The DRP did also ban smoking at its events.
Transitions
The only complaint I ever had about Little Harry’s was that it could be a little cramped.
Tim Urich and Trevor Leonard, who are working to buy the space and reopen it as the West Street Grille, got back to me after I had already filed my story on their presentation to the Board of Aldermen this week. They wouldn’t say for sure whether their renovation plans included more elbow room, but they said they’d be looking at the space and incorporating a lot of feedback from the previous restaurant’s regular customers.
Leonard did say he preferred the floor plan the restaurant adopted during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing.
“We’re looking for a loud, fun place,” he said.
And while they told the Board of Aldermen on Monday that the menu would not be “dramatically different” from Little Harry’s, they told me later in the week that doesn’t mean I should show up looking for the cheesy garlic bread. The menu, they said, would be “American fare” informed by the experience of their well-traveled head chef.
“This isn’t going to be another Little Harry’s,” Urich said. “Trying to capture the style of a previous restaurant is, most times, asking for disaster. ... We want to craft our own way.”
The duo said they are aiming to open in early October.
Calendar
The Charter and Ordinance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss vacant commercial properties.
The Finance Committee gave itself a packed agenda for its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, scheduling a review of the status of the ARPA funds and funding requests from the Vermont Farmers Food Center and Rutland United Methodist Church.
Thursday the Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. for a vicious dog hearing.
Welcome to the discussion.
