The Peter Giancola Gift of Life Summer Mini-Marathon needs 75 more donors.
Organizer Steve Costello said the gap in appointments had closed from 100 earlier in the week, but that the blood drive still was surprisingly short of the 267 donors it hoped for.
“There’s always a push at the end ... but to have 75 left at this stage with three days to go is very concerning to the goal,” he said.
Costello said organizers have been making the same promotional efforts they usually do and that he was at a loss for why they might be lagging.
“Maybe it’s the heat,” he said. “Maybe after the time of COVID, people are starting to travel more.”
The blood drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Elks Club and Noelle’s Event Center in Howe Scale (formerly the Franklin Conference Center). Donors get a $15 gift card, a book on Vermont landscapes by the Vermont Folklife Center, a Green Mountain Power pen, and a dry bag provided by the Red Cross. Appointments can be made by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS.
Cleaning up
Once you’ve given blood on Tuesday, you can find out about the future of the Vermont Farmers Food Center.
The organization will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. at the compound’s white building, where representatives of the engineering team and Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation will answer questions about the corrective action plan that should let the VFFC reopen Farmers Hall.
The group’s main building, which is normally home to the winter farmers’ market, was ordered closed early last year after it was found that contaminants in the soil were getting into the air at higher-than-permitted levels.
The corrective action plan is available for review on the State of Vermont’s Environmental Notice Bulletin (ENB) at enb.vermont.gov and can be viewed by entering the site number 20214997 into the “Permit #” space. Any public comment regarding this corrective action can be sent to DEC.
Airlines
Mayor Michael Doenges said this week he was reviewing the two proposals for air service from the Rutland airport. Local government does not get to decide who gets the contract, but does get to state a preference to the FAA.
The last time this was decided, Cape Air had dangled the possibility of adding service to New York on top of the daily flights to Boston. Then-mayor David Allaire endorsed that idea, but the feds weren’t sold. Doenges said it likely isn’t in the cards this time, either.
“We would love that, but if we do that it takes away one of the flights to Boston and changes how the dynamic works,” he said.
Doenges said that under the federal essential air services program, the Rutland airport has three “allocations,” or round-trips per day.
“If we want to increase our service, we need six allocations like Lebanon has,” he said. “That’s something that’s done through Congress, but it’s worth talking about,” he said.
Calendar
Monday, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a project at 10 Cleveland Ave.
Tuesday, the Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. for a vicious dog hearing. This is also the day of the Summer Gift of Life mini-marathon (see above) and the presentation on the corrective action plan for the Vermont Farmers Food Center (also see above).
Wednesday, the Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss architectural overlay districts.
Thursday, the Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the setting of the tax rate.
