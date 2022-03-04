Alderman Matthew Whitcomb doesn’t think of himself as a “progressive.”
The term has been applied to the candidates who branded themselves as “Rutland Forward” in the past two elections. This year, Whitcomb joined that group as he successfully sought re-election, and he said he finds the “progressive” label interesting because he’s a Republican.
“Anyone who I talk to, I let them know I think of myself as a moderate conservative,” Whitcomb said. “It does feel a little bit odd. It’s a new identity for me that I didn’t know I had.”
Whitcomb said his political philosophy has remained largely consistent throughout the past few years.
“One of the places where I’ve evolved is, I’ve applied who I am as a professional to who I am on the board,” he said. “I want to surround myself with people who are intelligent and will make me want to do better.”
Parsing Results
The last few years have convinced me that name recognition is one of the key factors in local elections, but it isn’t enough on its own.
“Rutland Parents 4 All Students” made a lot of noise in a particular bubble, but in the end it was only Karen Bossi, who had already made a name for herself in city politics, who managed to get a seat — probably, likely pending the outcome of a recount.
On the other hand, name recognition didn’t appear to do Sam Gorruso much good. Anna Tadio, an unknown in the city before a losing bid for school board last year, finished ahead of Gorruso and Chris Ettori. While we may not have heard of Tadio before last year, she did benefit from being part of the Rutland Forward group, which funded a mass mailer that helped get her name out.
A lot has been said about the spending of the candidates branding themselves “Rutland Forward.” I think we can conclude their success shows the conspiracy theories that accompanied some of that talk didn’t get a lot of traction with voters.
We will look into that money ourselves once the final campaign finance reports are in.
Service
The above-mentioned Gorruso had a few more parting words that didn’t get into the story on election results earlier this week. Gorruso noted that he was the son of a Rutland City Police officer and had several other city employees in his family.
“The city raised me and provided food for me and clothing,” he said. “My way of giving back was being on the board.”
Calendar
On Sunday, Main Street Park will be the site of a silent vigil for peace in Ukraine. The event, from noon to 1 p.m., is organized by Castleton Indivisible, which encourages people to bring signs and to display the Ukrainian national colors (blue and yellow) and/or flower (the sunflower.)
The Board of Aldermen reorganizes at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to continue discussions of the zoning bylaw rewrite.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.