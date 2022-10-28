Walking back to my office from Maxie’s Deli on Friday, I briefly exchanged words with a gentleman sitting on a porch swing.
Summer Street, we agreed, is looking nice.
“I’ve been waiting for this for 20 years,” he quipped.
It’s only been about five years since the Herald moved to its 77 Grove St. location, but the change in the neighborhood in that time has been striking. One house, then another and then another, got fixed up and freshly painted. In recent weeks, Summer Street, which was one of the worst stretches of road in the city, finally got paved and the sidewalks are not quite done yet but are following suit.
Change is visible, even when it happens a little at a time.
Name recognition
As I was reading and processing the secretary of state’s complaint against Walgreens on Tuesday, my phone rang with an unfamiliar number. The person at the other end did not identify himself, but asked if I’d be interested in an interview with Liam Madden.
Dear reader, it is with no small amount of embarrassment that I must admit to you that I had an episode of cranial flatulence and asked, “Where do I know that name from?”
“He’s the Republican candidate for Congress,” the caller said with a laugh and then promptly hung up on me.
I will, as the kids say, “take the L.” The funny bit is, I did interview Liam Madden — just not recently.
Fifteen years ago, I was covering Western Rutland County and Madden had recently returned from the U.S. Marine Corps and was giving a talk at then-Castleton State College, as one of the organizers of Iraq Veterans Against the War.
Republicans had lied to get us into the war in which he’d just served, Madden told the audience in the Old Chapel, and Democrats were not doing enough to get us out.
“I don’t think, when we elected the Democratic majority in Congress, we were counting on getting nonbinding resolutions,” he said back then. “As long as there’s not a declared war, they can de-fund the war.”
Madden impressed me at the time and I expected to hear from him again. Alas, the congressional race is outside my bailiwick so even if the gentleman hadn’t hung up on me, I wouldn’t have been interviewing him this time.
Calendar
Tuesday is when the mayor’s budget is due, and the Finance Committee has a meeting at 5:30 p.m. That meeting is not about the budget, though, but rather the city’s various contracts regarding the parking deck and the possibility of a new local option tax.
Thursday, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets to discuss possible grants to further Come Alive Outside’s efforts to “reimagine” Depot Park.
