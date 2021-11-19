Since I know certain people don’t think these numbers make it into the Herald often enough, let’s start by noting that Vermont registered 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Sixty of those were here in Rutland County, where the 14-day total is 777.
Hospitalizations statewide are at 62, with 15 people in ICUs. Vermont’s death toll is 401.
New NeighborsThe U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) announced this week that 39 Afghans had arrived in Vermont as part of the settlement wave approved for the state.
The organization said to expect more next week “followed by a rapid increase of arrival numbers moving into the holidays.”
“USCRI Vermont is mobilizing quickly to place Afghan refugees and their families in their new homes, but we need your help to provide urgently needed assistance too as they begin to rebuild their lives in the Green Mountain State,” a statement from the organization read.
There has been no word yet on when they’ll arrive or how many to expect in Rutland.
Vermont was approved for 100 Afghans who have fled their country following the pullout of U.S. forces earlier this year. USCRI has said they intend to begin settling the newcomers in the Burlington area, but they then intend to place some in Rutland. The city was designated a relocation site in 2016 and a handful of Syrian refugees were placed here before the program was halted in early 2017.
Park ItThe Board of Aldermen is planning a comprehensive look at parking.
Alderman Devon Neary said during the board’s weekly meeting Monday that a couple of board members had gotten messages about “complex” problems at the downtown garage. Neary said with how the parking meter fund shortfall and related issues seem to keep getting “bounced around,” he thought it might make sense to create a special parking committee.
The idea met with broad support. Board member Sharon Davis said the city had taken similar moves before. Board member Sam Gorruso said he thought the expense of parking tickets — I have to admit, I didn’t realize they were up to $15 until I recently found out the hard way — was discouraging people from coming downtown and thought it would be good to have a venue to explore the question.
No vote was deemed necessary because the board president is empowered to create such committees and populate them as he sees fit.
CalendarThe Charter and Ordinance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss ballot language to allow commercial marijuana sales in the city.
City Hall is closed Thursday and Friday.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Let’s be careful out there.
