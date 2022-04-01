Killington got me.
The Facebook post about how the resort would offer year-round skiing circulated among the Herald’s newsroom staff Friday, with all of us grousing about how it wasn’t sent as a news release and wondering how they could possibly have enough base depth to keep Superstar open through August, until I finally agreed to make the call.
Killington spokeswoman Amy Laramie was polite enough not to laugh at me until after she reminded me it was April 1.
Well played, Killington. Well, played.
Down the mountain
The mountain may not be staying open all year long, but the Alpine Pipeline is getting ready to have more people up there on a regular basis. The company, which operates the connection between Killington’s and Rutland’s wastewater treatment facility, got preliminary approval this week from the Public Works Committee to buy 120 equivalent residential units of capacity from the city for $300,000.
Alderman Chris Ettori, who ran the meeting Wednesday as chairman of public works, said an ERU is equivalent to the average sewage output of a three-bedroom house. Ettori said the pipeline was looking to have enough capacity to cover potential development.
“They don’t have specifics right now,” he said. “They just want to be ready for the future.”
The agreement, which goes before the full Board of Aldermen for ratification Monday, also gives the pipeline an option to buy another 102 ERUs for $360,000 any time prior to July 1, 2027.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The longest agenda I’ve seen in a little while includes a grant application from the soon-to-open Indian restaurant downtown; a status update on the emergency loan program; grant applications for a paving project and a culvert replacement, replacing the fire department’s radios and an executive session on a labor agreement.
School board meetings are now appearing on the City Hall calendar, so even though that isn’t my turf, I’ll mention that the Building Committee meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday and then the Finance and Strategic planning Committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Community and Economic Development Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss plans for the Velomont Trail network as it approaches Rutland. The Development Review Board also meets that night to look at the proposed subdivision of the downtown shopping plaza.
Thursday, the Charter and Ordinance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to continue kicking around the shopping cart ordinance.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
