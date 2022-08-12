The late Yvonne Daley wasn’t really at the Herald anymore when I started, but I already knew her reputation well and when she’d pop into the newsroom, it was like catching sight of a rock star.
I’d been told not just about her talent as a writer, but about another quality many of her former colleagues mentioned when I talked to them this week — her hustle.
“Anywhere she could, she was writing and working and selling stuff and parlayed one thing into another,” said Steve Baumann, who was at the Herald when Daley started in 1980 and still there when I arrived in 2000. “She had so much energy aimed into writing. ... A part of her was always working. She was always looking for something else.”
Baumann told a story of Daley visiting him in Florida some time after his own departure from the Herald. He said he took her to a popular local ice cream place. Everyone else had ice cream, Baumann said, but Daley had an idea.
“She wound up saying, ‘I can work this into a story for the Globe, for the travel section,’” he said. “We’re just sitting around thinking. She’s working. That was Yvonne.”
Priorities
There was one tidbit that did make the story I did on Daley’s life and career that illustrates just how much the Herald had changed that I want to revisit for a moment.
In late 1981, she wrote about the discovery that the Rutland City Schools was facing a $500,000 shortfall. That’s almost guaranteed to be the top story in today’s Rutland Herald, and I’m having trouble imagining a news day that wouldn’t put it at least somewhere on the front page. The day Daley wrote it, it was on Page 16.
The Space Shuttle Columbia’s first landing understandably ate up a large chunk of A1 that day, but the front still had room for stories that would go inside today, like a gas tax bill clearing committee in Montpelier and an account of a foreign policy lecture in Burlington.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes confirming Joe Barbagallo’s appointment to the board and the lease of a new sidewalk tractor.
Tuesday, as you may have noted elsewhere in these pages, the Vermont State Fair opens.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. to discuss allowing a food truck on Grove Street and reconfiguring the CVS parking lot and Starbucks drive-thru.
Thursday, the Parking Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. There is no published agenda, but after this week’s Forest Street discussion I expect they’ll at least be talking about the winter parking ban.
We close out the week with the final Friday Night Live, featuring Prince tribute act Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones.
