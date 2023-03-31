A few people have asked me what’s happening with the Village Snack Bar.
I’m afraid I don’t know any more than you folks. It’s not open, there’s a “for sale” sign out, and the owners are not returning my calls.
Mark and Brian Fothergill bought the snack bar in 2020, and brought in Bernie Miles to run it – they said at the time they wouldn’t have gone into the restaurant business without him. It was also a dicey time to take over the Village Snack Bar with everything getting shut down with the onset of the pandemic and the subsequent quarantine. They were soon able to reopen offering takeout.
It was a massive relief in more ways than one. The Village Snack Bar is an institution, and as much as people like me gripe about the grip nostalgia has on this community, I’m as guilty as the rest of liking that I can take my kid to the same place that was a treat for me when I was young. The snack bar still being in business was one of those early pandemic moments where it felt like we’d be OK after all.
Late dispatch
You may recall that I did not get much out of the state when looking into how it handled the video of the owner of NeverLand Daycare sitting on a child in her care.
There was some context about what the Department of Children and Families can and cannot do in the email I received March 22, but other than that they were declining to comment on the case due to its ongoing nature.
I received an email from the Department of Children and Families on Thursday stating they had noted the story that published March 23 and wanted to inform me that NeverLand’s license had been suspended March 20. It seems to me that might have been worth including in the email they had sent me two days after they took that action.
I suppose, in fairness, I did not ask specifically, “Are you going to suspend them or what?”
This Old House
“There are literally bricks falling off the side of the building,” Rutland Free Library Director Randal Smathers said when I asked him how everything was going with the facility this week. “I’ve been working for about eight months. It’s hard to find a mason. ... We had to stop a program because there were wasps in the Fox Room. It’s a different problem every day.”
The building had been showing its age for some time, which was part of why the trustees tried to move to the former College of St. Joseph campus, a move that fell apart in 2021. Smathers said hopes that the plan might come back to life after Casella Waste bought the property were for naught, so the library is hoping ARPA money will prove an answer to some of its woes.
“The Department of Libraries had $26 million they’re looking for a way to spend,” he said. “We’re definitely looking at staying where we are at this point.”
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen holds its regular meeting at 7 p.m. The agenda includes mayoral nominations, the fire department’s contract with airport, the local emergency management plan, the city audit, and the permits for Art in the Park.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
