We have, unquestionably, an unusual number of candidates in the city.
What I wasn’t sure of when the filing deadline hit this week was just how the ballots in the rest of the county shaped up.
It certainly looked as if there weren’t very many — and I can’t remember the last time Castleton didn’t have a single contested race — but it’s always a good idea to count.
Of the towns we have information on, 13 report no contested races. That’s the same as last year but five more than two years ago. Totaling up the number of Rutland County candidates reported in contested races outside the city, I have 46. That’s a good chunk more than last year (28) but less than two years ago (58).
If the state waiving the petition requirement to run for office is driving up candidacies in the city, I think it’s safe to say that there is no evidence that the effect is carrying over into the county. Meanwhile, my trip through the archives reminded me that the impressive tally of 18 aldermanic candidates this year is only one higher than the number that appeared on the 2017 ballot — the year the city was stirred by the refugee controversy.
Campus Life
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters attended the forum on the future of Rutland Free Library on Wednesday, and she said relocating her department to the former College of St. Joseph gym — now the Rutland Recreation Community Center — was met with some of the same criticisms the library is getting about its own planned move to the campus.
Peters said claims that the campus was “too far” from the rest of the city were belied by the more than 600 members signed up to the facility as of January and the 150 people coming through the door on an average day.
“If you could sit in my office for a day and see the foot traffic and who comes — it’s amazing,” she said.
The suggestions I wrote about that were made at the meeting for the new location — aside from the ones that amounted to staying put — had to do with the inside of the building. Library Director Randal Smathers said they also had received some suggestions for how to use the additional outdoor space they would have at the new spot.
One was a charging port for electric cars, which Smathers said they were looking into. Another was a public playground, which Smathers said was probably something better attempted by the Recreation Department on their portion of the property. A third, which Smathers said was in the works, was a “butterfly garden” in the memory of longtime children’s librarian June Osowski.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes discussions of a scoping study for changes to Center Street and the permit for the RAVE Car Show.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.