Journalists are taught to shy away from superlatives we can't back up with hard numbers, but I feel safe calling this the sleepiest budget season I have ever covered on the City Hall beat.
Members of the Board of Aldermen did not find much to quibble with in Mayor David Allaire's deliberately lean budget proposal, and most of the different sections flew through committee untouched. It wasn't even controversial when the Public Safety Committee cut — temporarily — another officer from the chronically understaffed police department.
The Board of Aldermen voted this week to send a finalized budget of $22,202,608 to the voters in March. Alderman Sam Gorruso cast the sole dissenting vote.
That's less than 1% more than went before voters last year and roughly $100,000 less than Allaire initially sent to the board. The savings came from the aforementioned removal of a police position and from some unexpected good news.
The main cost increase Allaire had to contend with drafting the budget was a 22% insurance hike. Last week, the mayor said he got the news of adjustments to the pharmacy section of the city's plan that shaved off about 2% of that for a total of $66,000.
Vigilant
Rutlanders may be starting to get vaccinated, but annual Rutland events are going to need to keep adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic for at least a bit longer.
The latest to land on my desk is the Homeless Prevention Center's candlelight vigil, held every December in Main Street Park. Executive Director Angus Chaney noted that aside from making such a vigil problematic, the pandemic has driven up the number of homeless in the state. This year, the HPC will air a recorded program at sundown Monday, featuring stories of formerly and current homeless residents of Rutland County.
Information on how to watch the program will be posted on the group's website (hpcvt.org) on Monday.
Off Notice
That final budget meeting was Monday, but it did not appear on the online City Hall calendar. Neither did a number of the committee-level budget meetings or a Charter and Ordinance Committee meeting that happened Thursday.
"I'm actually a little perplexed," Board President Matt Whitcomb said Friday. "I'm going to follow up and see if they've changed their process because I think people are missing meetings."
City Clerk Henry Heck said he knows the meetings were all warned, with the exception of the the final budget meeting. In the latter case, the Board of Aldermen typically adjourns one of their regular meeting to "a date certain," which means when they reconvene it is a continuation of the previous meeting rather than a new meeting and therefore is not warned separately.
Heck said he was not sure if there was some problem with updating the online calendar, and he would look into it.
Calendar
With all that in mind, let's look at next week.
The Board of Aldermen meets Monday. The most consequential items on the agenda appears to be setting the water and sewer rates.
The Planning Commission has its regular meeting on the calendar for Wednesday, but no agenda is posted.
City Hall is closed Friday.
Merry Christmas, everybody.
