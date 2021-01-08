In 2018, I found myself at the Vermont State Police staging area near the Hubbardton home where Vice President Michael Pence was spending Labor Day.
As I remarked at the time, I’ve never seen such police presence anywhere, and these were just the police. Whatever federal assets traveled with Pence — and from seeing one of the motorcades in college that they are massive as well — was out of sight. I have no doubt that the property at the end of Camp Road could have withstood a small-scale assault by professional soldiers.
All this makes me wonder what it says whether the vice president of the United States is safer visiting a state whose residents are, for the most part, hostile to the administration he serves than he is in the seat of government, surrounded by the entirety of one of the other branches of that government.
Reaction Quotes
As Gov. Phil Scott called for President Donald Trump to resign or be removed from office Wednesday, Rutland’s local leadership was sharing its own thoughts.
“I am just getting home from work and watching the distressing events happening in Washington, DC,” Mayor David Allaire posted on Facebook shortly after 5 p.m. “This is a very sad day for our country. We are better than this.”
Board President Matthew Whitcomb posted at somewhat greater length.
“That shock you feel tonight. The disgust in the pit of your stomach. The anger, the sadness, the worry, the uncertainty, the questions you have. Don’t forget it. Don’t let it slip away when this washes out of the news cycle. We cannot exist this way. The hateful partisanship that has infected our politics needs to go. It needs to go NOW. Politics is passion. That passion should drive a spirited debate. It should cause us to disagree with each other, not hate each other. It should always inspire us to always work to create a better city, a better state, a better country, and a better world. What we have witnessed today isn’t passion, it’s pathetic. This isn’t creating something better. This is an assault on democracy, it’s an embarrassment to our republic. Remember what you feel tonight and that you have a choice. We must choose to come together and build something better.”
ennberg Outtakes
Elsewhere in these pages is a long piece in which I discussed Jeffrey Wennberg’s career with him. Wennberg and I spoke for most of Wednesday afternoon, filling a notebook. Wennberg, always a talker, told me a great deal more than I could reasonably ask my editors to give me space to print — especially during this particular news cycle — but a lot of it was too interesting to leave on the cutting room floor.
So during the next few weeks, I’ll use this column to record the rest of it as space allows.
Rutland’s longest-serving mayor told me he thinks his political career was helped by a certain misconception about his name. The Wennbergs are not Jewish, he said, but Swedish.
“A lot of people made that assumption, and I didn’t go out of my way to correct them,” he said. “Gilly (Godnick, mayor of Rutland from 1973-81) was revered. and it wasn’t a negative here. A lot of other places, it would have been.”
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday with its standard agenda.
Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the General Committee holds a meeting rescheduled from this week to discuss the “Business Process Improvement” request for proposals.
Let’s be careful out there.
