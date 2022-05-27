Joe Giancola’s imprint on this community was so large the story I wrote about him this week could have easily been three times as long.
Little stories about the late business leader have continued to roll in. Pat Terenzini described how Mount St. Joseph Academy has a ski team because of Giancola. Rutland High School had a well-established team in 1958, when Terenzini said he and Greg McClallen wanted to organize one at MSJ.
“We had the skiers and the spirit but no coach,” Terenzini wrote. “Without one we were ineligible for MSJ’s official recognition and financial support. Joe and his infinite patience stepped up to take us on, and the MSJ Ski Team was off to the races and hasn’t stopped since. The rest is MSJ and Rutland history.”
There are a few colorful anecdotes of my own I thought about dropping here, but one in particular stands out as when I started to see Giancola as more than “the guy who owns half the city.”
In 2016, everyone in the city was talking about what a sudden influx of refugees would do to Rutland. Giancola had been impressed by a media account of a refugee-heavy soccer team in Lewiston, Maine, and wanted to go see for himself how to the Somali population was fitting into the New England city. Giancola offered to fly out a number of city officials and someone from the Herald in his own plane.
I was the only one who took him up on it. During the trip out, he talked about how flying was soothing for him, how it was a time for him to think. The Lewiston we arrived in was heavily under construction, and he gazed through a lot of mid-renovation store fronts with professional interest, looking at what was being done and how.
When we found packages of frozen camel meat in a Somali marketplace, we both bought some. I’m afraid I cannot recommend camel meat after the experience, but we tried it!
It was his overall curiosity, a desire to see and to learn, that struck me on that trip. It’s a quality I’ll always respect.
Cupoli Out
Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland City, confirmed Friday that his absence for the list of qualified candidates for this year’s election was no mistake.
“I’ve been there 10 years, which is a fair amount of time,” Cupoli said. “I maybe should have stopped after three or four terms. I don’t know. It’s not a career for me.”
Cupoli said he hopes he has served the city well and that he plans to retire and spend more time with family and friends.
“It’s been a real privilege and a very sincere honor,” he said. “I’ll miss it, no question about that. ... I’m 75 years old. It’s time to do other things.”
Calendar
Monday is Memorial Day. City Hall is closed and the annual service in West Street Cemetery takes place at 11 a.m.
Tuesday, the City-Owned Property Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. to discuss selling 33 Summer St. and 202 Columbian Ave.
