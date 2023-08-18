Mayor Michael Doenges said Friday that City Hall never received any direct communication about obstructions in Moon Brook that might have contributed to the flooding on Clover Street earlier this month.

“We had zero phone calls, zero emails, zero letters saying there was debris in the waterway,” Doenges said. “If someone notified the city, they notified someone who wasn’t a city employee.”

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

