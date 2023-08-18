Mayor Michael Doenges said Friday that City Hall never received any direct communication about obstructions in Moon Brook that might have contributed to the flooding on Clover Street earlier this month.
“We had zero phone calls, zero emails, zero letters saying there was debris in the waterway,” Doenges said. “If someone notified the city, they notified someone who wasn’t a city employee.”
Doenges said he first heard the claim Wednesday, when he was part of a group escorting Congresswoman Becca Balint, D-Vt., on a tour of flood damage, and a Clover Street resident mentioned that the city had been told beforehand that debris from the July 7 storms had been piled up and could lead to problems. Doenges said it was entirely possible that there was debris that contributed to the Clover Street flooding, and that the city was looking to see whether there was anything that needed cleaning up.
Doenges also said that even if they had gotten the word ahead of the Aug. 4 storm, the city might not have been able to clean up the debris.
“We can only clear out seven feet on either side of the roadway and to do that we need permission from the state,” he said.
Wait times
We’re ending the week without a decision on reconfiguring Routes 4 and 7 — or a decision on when to make the decision.
City officials are looking at taking advantage of next year’s repaving project to get the state to re-stripe North Main Street and Woodstock Avenue, changing them to a single travel lane in each direction with a center turning lane. Proponents of this change say it will calm traffic on the roads and increase safety, while a number of people have expressed concerns it could calm traffic entirely too much and create gridlock.
The decision rests with the Board of Highway Commissioners, which is made up of the mayor, the president of the Board of Aldermen and the public works commissioner. It does not have a meeting scheduled until Aug. 28. The state would like an answer sooner than that. Doenges said he expects to meet with the state Tuesday on next steps and to get resolution on some lingering questions he has. That meeting will determine whether he calls a special meeting of the highway commissioners or waits another week.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes leasing police vehicles and getting a decontamination shower for the fire department.
Wednesday the Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a funding request from the soup kitchen at the Rutland United Methodist Church, as well as the city’s share of the opioid lawsuit settlement.
Thursday the Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. to hear a vicious dog complaint.