Roughly half of Rutland’s streets need repaving.
After we went over the summer paving map, Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg showed me the latest map of what the city’s roads need, with various stretches color-coded according to what category of repairs are warranted.
Wennberg said 18% of city roads need to be reclaimed. That’s the level of repair in which they dig down about 10 inches, replacing not just the surface but a portion of the base. It is less intense than a complete reconstruction, which is called for on a handful of city roads but is the most ambitious type of repair planned for this summer. About 30% more need either a mill-and-fill or an overlay. A look at the map shows problem areas distributed throughout the city.
Assistant City Engineer Ted Gillen said recent paving bids put reclaiming a square yard of road at a likely cost of around $18.25 per square yard.
Warning: Reporter math ahead.
City roads are usually about 6 yards wide, though some are wider. Eighteen percent of the city’s 77 miles of roads comes to a linear distance of about 24,393 feet. That puts fixing all the roads in that category at almost $2.7 million — about five years of the city’s paving budget.
Meanwhile, Wennberg has said the city needs to budget $1 million a year — twice what it does now — just to keep up with the deterioration rate of the roads. Mayor David Allaire has stated his intention to put a bond on the March ballot to try to start catching up.
Moving on
Another veteran city firefighter has left the department.
The Board of Aldermen voted Thursday during a special meeting to approve a $65,000 payout for Lt. Mark Meszaros. Meszaros, a 30-year veteran, is on leave because of a health issue and could have stayed on leave until June 2020, according to city attorney Matt Bloomer.
Bloomer said the one-time payout represents a savings to the city over what it would have paid Meszaros over the coming year. Board President Sharon Davis said the retirement also enables the department to fill Meszaros’ position.
Staying put
Alderman Matt Whitcomb is taking a job in New Hampshire, but he said he has no plans to leave town.
The hospital administrator said this week he is taking a position at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, but he plans to commute and expects to be back to Rutland in time to fulfill his duties as an alderman.
“That was actually one of the things I was really concerned about,” he said. “When I interviewed, I talked to them about my commitment to Rutland.”
Whitcomb said his schedule will be flexible enough that he’s confident he can still make it to the 5:30 p.m. committee meetings, though he won’t be able to pop out during the day the way he is now. Also, he said he intends to run for re-election in March.
“It’s so early to comment, but I’m pretty sure,” he said.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes a fee waiver request for the new Habitat for Humanity house and a special events permit for the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
City Hall is closed Thursday. Happy Fourth of July!
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.