Mayor David Allaire's proposed paving bond is the most direct effort at fixing the city I've seen since Christopher Louras outlined his 150-year plan for pipes back in 2007.
No sooner were the plans made public did I hear grumbling about the costs. It started with Board President Sharon Davis in the Public Works Committee meeting Monday where City Engineer James Rotondo outlined the plan, and continued when I got back to the newsroom and told some of my coworkers what the mayor had in mind.
What I wonder is, if this gets voted down, will that be the end of the other grumbling I constantly hear, which is about the state of the roads in this city?
Fair moves
Next year's Vermont State Fair will include a rodeo organized by Pond Hill Ranch. Fair Association President Robert Congdon said he believed it would be the first rodeo at the fair in at least 20 years.
Congdon said he also intended to bring back bingo for the 2020 fair. He said it has been absent because it fell out of the rotation of offerings from the company that was doing it.
"It's a money-maker for us, and we would like to get our hand back into it," he said during the Rutland County Agricultural Society annual meeting Wednesday.
With attendance declining slightly, Congdon said they are looking at ways of modernizing the fair, such as a technology-driven scavenger hunt aimed at attracting Millennials.
"They're glued to their phones anyway so we might as well use that to our advantage," said Congdon - who is himself a Millennial, just in case any of you were prepping an "O.K. Boomer" in reply to the phone comment.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes a grant application from Jupiter Rising Bakery and the long-term combined sewer overflow control plan.
Wednesday and Thursday, the Gift of Life Marathon blood drive comes to Rutland Regional Medical Center. from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Friday is the final day of the Gift of Life. The operation moves to the U.S. Army Reserve center on Post Road, where donors will have their last chance to participate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
