One of my standard questions when I do stories on departing organizational heads is whether they have regrets over missed opportunities or things that might have been done differently.
Bruce Bouchard, who is stepping down after 12 years as executive director of the Paramount Theatre, offered two that didn’t make it into the story this week.
“I rue the inability of the Small Classical series to find an audience,” he said. “I think everyone in this business knows classical music is a small audience to begin with. ... We had a nice 10-year run. We did 50 concerts.”
He also said he would have liked to do more of the theater development work he did early in his tenure, but Rutland simply isn’t the sort of large urban center where significant number of people turn out for “bare-bones theater development presentations.”
Shortly after the Paramount announced Bouchard was vacating the top spot in favor of a development position and programming director Eric Mallette was taking over, it temporarily laid off the remainder of the staff. Mallette said Friday he hopes to bring everyone back by the end of the year.
“In anticipation of very limited activity in the theater over the next few months due to the pandemic, theater management made the decision to furlough five of the organization’s seven employees effective June 12th through late December 2020,” Mallete wrote in an email Friday. “Should circumstances surrounding social distancing guidelines change and the theater is again allowed to open its doors to near full capacity, employees may be called back sooner.”
Something in the air
Alderman Paul Clifford pointed out a potential fly in the ointment of plans to expand outside dining the during the Center Street reconfiguration discussion at the Community and Economic Development Committee meeting Tuesday.
I’m sure most of you have noted, at one time or another, the smell that emanates from the sewers downtown on certain summer days. Clifford asked if, since outside dining looks to be a big part of downtown restaurant business models this summer, there’s a way to keep that smell from spoiling meals.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said the issue arises during long periods of warm, dry weather and that having the fire department keep the basins full could help.
“The problem really comes when the water in the basins evaporates,” Wennberg said. “I think that’s something we’d have to look into. ... It’s something we should have the engineers look at, but I don’t want to indicate it’s a simple fix.”
Something not in the air
At the tail end of last week, a handful of people on the periphery of my social circle were convinced the Black Lives Matter event in Main Street Park was going to end in a cloud of tear gas.
It didn’t, of course, but the dire predictions left a question in my mind. Does the Rutland City Police Department even have tear gas?
“I’d have to check the inventory, but I can tell you it wasn’t in the plans,” Chief Brian Kilcullen said. “It’s something we were not prepared to deploy that day.”
Interestingly, Kilcullen said he got a call from old colleagues in Schenectady looking for tear gas.
“They were deploying to Troy, and they couldn’t find any,” he said. “Apparently, it’s in short supply right now.”
Not only was there a distinct lack of ugly police-protester confrontations — I saw a protester hugging an officer when I drove by — but it would appear none of the folks posting “jokes” on social media about showing up to shoot protesters turned up, either. Kilcullen said that while none of the posts he has seen rose to the level of criminal threats, they did result in some conversations with the local businesses on whose pages they were made.
“We spoke and I guess we talked some sense into them,” he said. “We continue to be made aware of the posts that were taken down.”
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes the FY 2019 auditor’s report and the update to the downtown strategic plan.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
