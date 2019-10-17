Meeting as the Board of Health was such a new experience for the aldermen Tuesday that they started with an executive session so their lawyer could go over the rules with them.
And that lawyer wasn't city attorney Matt Bloomer. Bloomer was representing the building and zoning office in the person of city health officer Mike Brookman. Stepping in to advise the aldermen (or, rather, the Board of Health) was former city attorney Charles Romeo, who is now in private practice.
The format was also a little different from what I have seen when the aldermen have worn any of their various hats. Witnesses, starting with Brookman, were sworn in and delivered their testimony before being questioned by board members.
Richard Mailhiot, owner of the Library Avenue house with the allegedly faulty sewer hookup that triggered all of this, was allowed to question witnesses as well, but indirectly. He had to put his question to Board President Sharon Davis, who then decided whether to pass them on to Brookman. Mailhiot signaled intense displeasure with the process early on, and Davis made it clear she intended to keep a firm grip on the reins thought his testimony.
"What I do not want to hear is calling Mr. Brookman a liar," she said. "If you are disagreeing with the statements, what are you disagreeing with?"
As those of you who read the story in Wednesday's paper already know, Mailhiot — who was subject to an emergency health order after city officials said they found him pumping sewage from his basement to his yard — disagreed with quite a bit, and stormed out before the hearing concluded.
Wolk talk
In his address to BROC's annual meeting Thursday, David Wolk reflected on the variety of roles he has played in the community — from school principal to secretary of education — before emerging from retirement to take over as interim superintendent of the Rutland City schools.
"I still feel that call of duty, as you all do, to make a difference," he said. "I have one thing going for me that you don't have. It turns out only one superintendent in the state of Vermont is old enough to go on Medicare."
Wolk said he returned to his old post at the city schools expecting a climate and culture of mutual trust and respect and not tolerating disrespectful or disruptive behavior.
"Maybe that's old school, but it works and we've made some changes in the schools already," he said.
The line drew one of the strongest rounds of applause of the speech.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets Monday at 7 p.m. Untabling the mayor's appointments to the Board of Health is at the top of the agenda. This week was the first time anyone I have spoken to remembers the aldermen acting as the board of health, and if the appointments go through it will likely be the last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.