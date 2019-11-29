Mayor David Allaire was thoroughly razzed about the state of Union Street this week.
It started Monday at the Wheels for Warmth press conference at the BROC building. Organizer Richard Wobby noted the condition of one of Rutland’s bumpier streets on his way to the building.
“Do you think maybe you could find some asphalt?” he asked the mayor.
Rep. Mary Howard, D-Rutland, was at that event and decided to tease Allaire about it a little more when they encountered each other again Tuesday at the unveiling of the Bill W. sculpture. Allaire suggested that the city could get a good bit more paving done with some help from the Legislature.
All kidding aside, though, Allaire has been discussing a paving bond since at least the summer. The idea would be to put a sum before voters large enough to, if not completely catch the city up, then at least take a solid bite out of Rutland’s long-deferred road maintenance.
Allaire has recently said he wants to try to get that bond before voters in March, and he hopes to be ready to at least give the Board of Aldermen a preview of it when the Public Works Committee holds its budget meeting on Dec. 11.
City Clerk Henry Heck sent out an email earlier this week saying that while the agenda for Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting was, as of that moment, completely empty, there would in fact be a meeting Monday if only for an executive session on the FATHOM Water Systems situation he expected to be added later.
So that’ll be at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, the budget process continues with a Recreation Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The General Committee looks over its sections of the budget at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
At the same time, the Intermunicipal Committee is scheduled to meet at the Rutland Town Hall. The Intermunicipal Committee is made up of delegates from the Board of Aldermen and the Rutland Town Select Board.
Alderman Paul Clifford noted a few weeks ago that the committee had not met in some time and suggested the city should call a meeting. At the time, Clifford said he did not have any specific topics and that he just felt the city and the town should check in.
Since then, they’ve found plenty to talk about. The agenda includes FATHOM, the mall, Campbell Road, priority transportation projects for the upcoming legislative session and road safety issues.
