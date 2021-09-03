Grove Street closes next week and Park Street needs a little longer as the city continues to work its way through the 2019 bridge and culvert bond.
The Grove Street Bridge over East Creek is scheduled to close Tuesday for six weeks worth of work priced at $228,774, according to Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo. The work includes repairs to abutments and pier caps as well as replacement of bearing pads and bridge deck expansion joints. It’s also, according to Rotondo, aimed at getting the bridge through the next 10 years, after which it is expected to require full replacement.
“These are all structural repairs,” Rotondo said. “All the necessary things we need to do to make the bridge safe for 10 years. Cosmetic repairs are not included.”
Traffic to the bridge will be detoured onto McKinley Avenue, North Main Street and Field Avenue.
Meanwhile, Rotondo said portions of the box culvert recently installed on Park Street shifted after installation. Rotondo said this necessitated a redesign, but that it won’t cost the city anything extra. It does mean the street, which was supposed to reopen around now, will likely remain closed until the end of the month.
Rotondo said that leaves three structures left from the bond. The culverts on Allen Street, culvert at Hospital Brook and Grove Street at Tenney Brook are scheduled for next year while Lincoln Avenue’s Tenney Brook culvert is slated for 2023.
Showing Up
The Public Works Committee started a little late Tuesday as Committee Chair Paul Clifford waited for a quorum. He quipped to Alderwoman Sharon Davis — who attended the meeting though not on the committee — that she might not give the only minority report to the full board next week.
Davis is vice chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee, which met last week while I was on vacation. I asked her what I missed, and she said she was the only member of the committee who showed up.
“In my 30 years, I’ve never experienced that,” she said. “It was a little embarrassing, especially when we had outside guests.”
Clifford was spared that fate by the arrival of Alderman Devin Neary and then, shortly after he called the meeting to order, Alderman Tom DePoy.
Calendar
Monday, City Hall is closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. I have not seen an agenda yet, but I understand we’ll be hearing about the potential for the resettlement of some Afghan refugees in the city.
On Wednesday, the Development Review Board will meet to look at a deck on Lincoln Avenue.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
