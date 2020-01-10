A couple weeks back, as I spoke to him about something else entirely, Joe Giancola took the opportunity to sing a chorus of "told you so" about FATHOM Water Systems.
The developer didn't trust the company hired to install and run the new smart meter water system, and told the Board of Aldermen as much at a meeting early in the process. He feels vindicated in that distrust now that FATHOM has gone belly up, leaving the city to scramble to figure out how it will run the system and handle billing.
With the benefit of hindsight, could FATHOM have been better vetted?
"We talked to most of their customers — not just the ones they told us to," Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said. "We certainly had conversations with the ones on Google searches that were having problems. The point is, their sudden closing their doors came as a shock to everyone except their management team. Even the middle managers didn't know it was coming."
The vendors had no warning, Wennberg said, and even a key FATHOM employee heard about the closure from the city before she heard about it from her bosses.
"I'm not sure there's a lot more we could have done to be more informed," he said.
Silver linings
Wennberg said the transition away from FATHOM has occupied about 80% of his time of late, but the good news is that the city is getting what it wanted when it started the process — a new water system that lets users more closely monitor their usage and makes it easier for the city to find leaks.
"What we're trying to achieve through all of this, we are going to achieve, and the benefits we were trying to get for people we are going to get," he said.
Wennberg said it might even wind up costing the city less overall than if FATHOM had continued to operate, but he said he wasn't about to make that a guarantee.
The gauntlet
I may have commented once or twice about how much shorter Board of Aldermen meetings have been in the last couple years. This week's was almost a record. The regular portion of the meeting went 14 minutes,
I say almost a record because they then went into executive session and stayed there for almost an hour. There were two subjects — the potential purchase of the College of St. Joseph gym, on which no action was taken, and a potential lawsuit, on which no further light was shed.
During the open portion of the meeting, the board approved the special-events permit for the sledding on Center Street during Winterfest on Feb. 18. I take note of that because Alderman Matt Whitcomb has since taken to Facebook to challenge Mayor David Allaire to a sled race. This would, I believe, be the first such challenge involving a sitting mayor since Christopher Louras proposed to race Steve Costello in high heels during Walk A Mile in Her Shoes.
As both a journalist and would-be spectator, let me just say, "Do it, Mr. Mayor! Pleeeeease!"
Calendar
The Public Works Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the proposed infrastructure bond. The committee had already been given an outline of the mayor's plan to spend $4 million on roads and $1 million on sidewalks, so this meeting will be about whether to put it on the ballot.
The Community and Economic Development Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss pedestrian safety and walkability.
