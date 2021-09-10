People keep telling me the discussion about refugees is going to be different this time.
The main argument in support of this is that unlike the Syrian refugees of 2016, the people fleeing Afghanistan are doing so because they helped the U.S. forces occupying their country, creating a sense of obligation that smooths over some of the resistance the previous group encountered.
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, offered another reason this week. Notte was president of the Board of Aldermen when resettlement came up in 2016 and presided over some intense meetings. He said he expects a cooler temperature this time because of the pace at which events are happening.
“This is a very different animal than what it had been in the past,” he said. “This is so rushed. When we discussed this five years ago, we had time to talk ourselves into circles. These people need stability immediately.”
In a TIF
There was some movement toward creating a tax-increment financing, or TIF, district in the city this week, but it was the sort of movement that is very hard to write a whole story about and very easy to use for jokes about the pace of projects.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to approve a request for proposals to hire a consultant to work on creating a TIF district. TIF districts are a funding mechanism in which a city does an infrastructure project that will spur development and then used the increased property taxes from that development to pay off the infrastructure project.
Absent from the RFP was any suggestion of what the project might be. Alderman Michael Talbott, chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee, said that was something the consultant would help them decide.
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday with its standard agenda.
The Rutland Redevelopment Authority board meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be remote and the discussion will include a proposed solar array in the gateway district, a funding request from the Vermont Farmers Food Center and what to do with all that ARPA money.
Architectural Review has a meeting warned for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but no agenda is posted. The same holds for the Traffic Committee meeting posted for 9 a.m. on Friday.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.