The city worked its way through $1.17 million in ARPA money this week.
After some wrangling in committee, the Board of Aldermen gave final approval to a number of requests from city departments.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 4:06 pm
This included: $100,000 for parking meters; $50,000 for an engineering study for the Center Street redesign; $10,000 toward an IT services contract; $40,000 to upgrade the dispatch work stations at the police department; $200,000 to upgrade the police department's HVAC; $325,000 for a new street sweeper; $300,000 for a new loader; $24,000 in premium pay for the police department; and $125,000 to buy the fire department new air packs.
Amid that, several proposals didn't make the cut: Providing WiFi to downtown; replacing the sewer plant roof and buying land around it; installing leak location valves; accessibility improvements at the police department; the Chaplin Avenue water main; and upgrades to City Hall were all left for another day — or at least another funding source.
Alderman Tom DePoy scheduled the committee meeting on the recreation budget before the budget was even formally presented, getting that portion of the review out of the way early Thursday when everything was approved as submitted. The other committee chairfolk aren't being quite so quick on the draw, and as of Friday I don't see any budget meetings on the schedule for next week.
That leaves us with:
The Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to hear a vicious dog complaint.
The quarterly tax abatement hearing takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Charter and Ordinance meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to discuss language for a ballot resolution on a new local option tax, and to continue discussions of revising the city's noise ordinance.
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
