When I heard Table 24 was closing, I looked up the story we wrote when it opened in 2008 and a quote caught my eye.
“There is a tremendous amount of restaurants in Rutland, but realistically there’s a huge Italian presence, but non-Italian, there really isn’t that much,” said chef-owner Steve Sawyer at the time.
Thinking back, I counted five Italian restaurants that would have been open then. Today, downtown has a locavore concept restaurant, a brewpub, an Indian restaurant, and a Mexican restaurant. While you can still get pizza, there isn’t a sit-down Italian restaurant to be found.
If anyone with the money and inclination is reading, I think there is absolutely a market in this town for an old-school Italian place where you can sit down at a red-check tablecloth and be served an unpretentious plate of spaghetti and meatballs or, if you’re feeling fancy, some veal piccata or shrimp scampi. Just try to keep the prices down, please.
Going electric
The Board of Aldermen’s Environmental Sustainability Committee this week to talk about developing a “green fleet” policy.
From what I’ve seen, the biggest practical shortcoming of electrical vehicles seems to be their effective range versus just how much charging infrastructure exists. City vehicles, though, aren’t generally expected to make the sort of long-distance trips where that’s an issue, so would that make them an ideal choice for going electric?
Sometimes, said Mayor Michael Doenges, but far from always.
“If a firetruck, worst-case scenario, needs to go to five different places in a day, they can always stop and refuel quickly,” he said.
Having the time to fully charge, he said, is far dicier, and the batteries would need to run pumps and other systems in addition to engines. Similarly, Doegnes said city officials found electric mowers had yet to reach the point of being cost-efficient for the city.
“Saying to city departments, ‘you need to go to electric vehicles or electric tools,’ that’s difficult because a lot of it isn’t up to snuff with what we need to do,” he said.
While electric firetrucks aren’t in the city’s immediate future, Doenges said the department’s support vehicles could be a different story.
Then there’s the Recreation and Parks Department, which doesn’t make nearly the same sort of demands on its vans. Doenges said those could be replaced with electric vehicles when the current ones hit the end of their lifespans.
The Department of Public Works was another that was less likely to go electric, according to the mayor.
“Electric plow trucks — no, I don’t think they’re realistic yet,” he said. “We’ll leave that to the experts.”
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. I haven’t received an agenda yet, but I’m writing this column early again this week.
City Hall will be closed Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July. Happy Independence Day, folks.