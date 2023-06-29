When I heard Table 24 was closing, I looked up the story we wrote when it opened in 2008 and a quote caught my eye.

“There is a tremendous amount of restaurants in Rutland, but realistically there’s a huge Italian presence, but non-Italian, there really isn’t that much,” said chef-owner Steve Sawyer at the time.

