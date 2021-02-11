After two years in committee, the sign ordinance is headed to the Board of Aldermen next week.
The planning commission sent its draft of a new sign ordinance to the board in January 2019. The long review process that followed was interrupted by board reorganizations and the pandemic as the board grappled with numerous restrictions being pushed by the planning commission and resisted by others who were worried they were too restrictive on local businesses.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis, chairwoman of the Charter and Ordinance Committee, said she expects the debate before the full board to place a two-year moratorium on making signs that would otherwise be grandfathered comply after a “significant change.” Also, she said that she estimated that between 3% and 5% of signs in the city would be nonconforming.
Full text of the ordinance is available on the city website, under the calendar entry for the Feb. 16 Board of Aldermen meeting.
The Rutland Young Professionals candidate forum Wednesday night had the most ruthless enforcement of time limits I’ve ever seen.
Candidates were given 5 minutes for opening remarks, which they all wrapped up in time. Then they got a minute each to respond to questions. When the minute was up, moderator Vanessa Robertson gave them a warning signal giving them time to wrap up shortly before muting them.
Several candidates found themselves silenced mid-sentence. All appeared to be good sports about it.
City Hall will be closed Monday. Happy Presidents Day, everyone.
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, its usual Monday meeting displaced by the holiday. I have not, as of this writing, received an agenda, but the sign ordinance will obviously be on it.
The Development Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to look at a proposal to have a mixture of residential and office spaces at 33 Cottage St.
Wednesday is also when PEG-TV will host its mayoral candidate forum. That’s scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m.
I try to make it a point to check in with the mayor late in the week to ask any lingering questions on my mind and to check whether there’s anything the city’s done he wants to point my attention to. Thursday morning, he noted the upcoming long weekend and asked everyone in the city to please remember to wear masks and exercise social distancing.
I’ve found myself doing a flurry of stories about infections and exposures lately, and having to actually look at our spiking local numbers, when we had done so well for so long, was disheartening.
Let’s be careful out there.
