Mother Nature decided it was suddenly midsummer this week, and the city is about to follow suit and start blocking off roads.
Phase Two of the $8 million sewer separation project starts Monday at the intersection of Grove Street and Library Avenue, where crews will install a new stormwater collection system in the area around Rutland Middle and Intermediate schools.
This is a continuation of work done in 2014 and 2015 intended to keep about 125 acres of runoff out of the sewer system, and cut down on discharges from the sewer plant that happen during heavy rainstorms.
The Department of Public Works warned of a variety of traffic effects, particularly the closure of the southbound lane of Church Street between Kingsley and Roberts, limiting that stretch to one-way northbound traffic "at least until school reopens in the fall." I feel like that ought to say "if school reopens," but let's all be optimistic.
DPW Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said that area was prioritized in order to get it done before school starts.
Locked Down
In case you were wondering, the Rutland jail is COVID-free.
According to statement put out Thursday at the Vermont Department of Corrections, all 87 staff and 117 inmates at the facility have tested negative for the virus.
Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility is the fourth of Vermont's prisons to undergo mass testing. Interim corrections commissioner James Baker said Friday that through four facilities, the state had only seen one positive test.
Next up: Newport, according to DOC.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes and update on tax and water bills, as well as adoption of the city master plan.
Tuesday, the Pension Board meets at 6 p.m. to review the actuarial funding valuation.
Let's be careful out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.