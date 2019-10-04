Who has the worst poverty in Rutland County?
I keep coming back to the handout Rutland Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Ed Bove passed around at the recent housing forum. He assembled all sorts of interesting data, and I never get quite enough space to share all the bits I think you folks will find interesting. So I’ll keep parceling them out as I get the chance.
In a section measuring poverty rate by town, the city was at 14.8%, a good chunk above the county average, which is also the state average, of 11.4%. It was not, however, close to the highest. That distinction goes to Fair Haven, with a 19.4% poverty rate.
Despite this, Fair Haven actual edges out the city in median household income. Rutland ranks last there with $42,861 and Fair Haven comes in second at $45,871. The county average is $52,635 and the state’s is $57,808. Rutland County’s highest average household income is found in Ira, with $70,625. This section included a county-by-county chart, and while I had heard about how bad poverty is in the Northeast Kingdom, I haven’t seen anything illustrating it in quite as stark terms as the fact that Essex County’s average household income is $38,767.
Fair Haven tied with Proctor on age of housing. The average home in both towns was built in 1939. In the city, it goes back to 1951. The county averages date construction to 1969 and the state to 1974. Killington has the newest housing in the county, with an average age dating homes to 1983.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes updates from the treasurer and liquor license applications.
The Public Works Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for an update on the water meter changeover.
The Marketing Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for an update on the regional marketing campaign.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
