I would like to open today by making a minor request of my readers.
Can we please not take our Airsoft guns — or BB guns or pellet guns or for that matter, actual guns or other things that might be reasonably mistaken at a distance for actual guns out for walks on or near school grounds?
If we could confine such activities to the woods, where they are unlikely to make already twitchy school employees feel the need to herd my daughter and her friends into the library, that would be great. Thanks.
Speaking of Actual Guns
The week began with an issue that resolved itself before I finished writing about it. Eric Fletcher withdrew his application to open a gunsmithing shop next to Northeast Primary School around midday Monday, but it still came up briefly at the Board of Aldermen meeting that night.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis noted that the zoning rules for home occupation talked about traffic and impacts on the neighborhood but did not appear to differentiate between types of businesses, like hair salons or breweries or gun shops. She asked Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste if that might change in the rewrite of the zoning ordinance.
Strniste said that municipalities don’t have a lot of leeway in regulating firearms sales and that it was mostly up to the state. With home occupations in general, he said he has “blinders on” regarding the product.
“There really wasn’t any latitude for me,” he said.
Later in the meeting Alderman Christopher Ettori, the board’s liaison to the Planning Commission, said they were using the rewrite process to increase the permitted uses — a different section of the ordinance where businesses are distinguished by type — so they will go through more quickly when they meet other requirements.
On the Money
A trip to City Hall could get more expensive in the near future.
Aldermen voted this week to have the Finance Committee look at a variety of fees in different municipal offices after Strniste offered some possibilities for “non-tax revenue.”
Strniste noted that his office issues 115 zoning permits a year and only charges a $15 recording fee. He said the building department is getting “hammered” with requests for certificates of occupancy. Not only are those free, he said, but landlords don’t even get charged when they waste the building inspector’s time (for which the taxpayers pay him) by scheduling an appointment and canceling at the last second.
“It’s pretty much running around the city and getting nothing in return,” he said. “Sometimes people cancel with us on-site.”
Strniste said a processing fee of $5 to $10 could raise a lot of revenue.
Calendar
Monday the General Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss an request for proposal for technology upgrades. The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. with its standard agenda.
Tuesday, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets at 5:30 to discuss the future of the Business Incentive Assistance Program.
Wednesday, the Human Resources Committee meets at 4:30 to discuss the pay scale and personnel policies at the fire department. You might have noticed that’s an hour earlier than most committee meetings. That’s because they want to be done by 6:30 p.m., when Rutland Middle School hosts the public forum on the various issues at and around the city’s hotels, which have become de facto homeless shelters.
Thursday the Parking Committee meets at 5:30 p.m., as the city calendar says it does on the third Thursday of every month. No agenda was posted as of midday Friday.
